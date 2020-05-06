Maybe Joe Biden is trying to win over Bernie Sanders supporters who think he’s in bed with Wall Street. Maybe he has no idea from his basement compound how many people are visiting food banks because they’ve been furloughed. Maybe he thinks President Trump needs a stock market rebound to help his reelection. Maybe we should ask the person who actually wrote the tweet.

Well, we’re not going to argue that point.

Trending

A lot of people don’t think Biden is writing these tweets, including Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld:

Truth.

We actually know that Barack Obama wasn’t tweeting under the handle @BarackObama.

How many hours a day do you figure Biden actually spends actively campaigning? It’s his only job.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: botcoronavirusDow Jonesgreg gutfeldJoe Bidenlockdown