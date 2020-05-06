Maybe Joe Biden is trying to win over Bernie Sanders supporters who think he’s in bed with Wall Street. Maybe he has no idea from his basement compound how many people are visiting food banks because they’ve been furloughed. Maybe he thinks President Trump needs a stock market rebound to help his reelection. Maybe we should ask the person who actually wrote the tweet.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: No one is expendable. No life is worth losing to add one more point to the Dow.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 7, 2020
If you think reopening the economy is about points on the Dow, you are too stupid to be President. https://t.co/9mOqGkMt3E
— Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) May 7, 2020
Well, we’re not going to argue that point.
Joe Biden's Twitter writer says stay in your home until nobody dies in the entire USA.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 7, 2020
The Dow??
Waitresses can’t pay the rent.
Hairdressers are being arrested.
Kids miss their friends.
My 401k will be fine.
— The Quarantined Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) May 7, 2020
My heart breaks for the families who can’t afford to buy food or pay rent. The small business owners who were forced to turn their lights off and shut their doors. The children who were cheated out of their education. It is time to reopen and put this dark time behind us.
— Parker Hansen (@pleehansen) May 7, 2020
"I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: No one is expendable. No life is worth losing to add one more point to the Dow…..except the unborn."
There. Whoever wrote your tweet didn't finish it.
— Elizabeth M. Taylor (@DailyInklings) May 7, 2020
You told people it was safe to vote in person in a pandemic.
— #IBelieveTara 🌹 I'm Voting Green 💚 (@McginnisCait) May 7, 2020
You told people it was safe to vote in the middle of a pandemic
— Just Lana (@MapleSpecter) May 7, 2020
Absolutism is absurd. This makes as much sense as “No child left behind”. But then again… we all know Joe didn’t really write this.
— Jay (@jasonbuck75) May 7, 2020
Joe didn't write that.
— thefactsmith (@thefactsmith) May 7, 2020
You can't remember anything you have said before, which is why I know you didn't write this.
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) May 7, 2020
Joe's had his glass of warm milk and is already in bed. His automated tweetbot will be tweeting for the rest of the night.
— mallen2010 (@mallen2010) May 7, 2020
A lot of people don’t think Biden is writing these tweets, including Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld:
this is definitely written by a program. https://t.co/vgknIQJwfh
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 7, 2020
A liberal, business-hating, soul-crushing program.
— Tim Whitcomb (@WhitcombTim) May 7, 2020
@BidenInsultBot what say you 😃
— Compuglobalhypermeganet (@Compuglobalhyp1) May 7, 2020
Tell it to the judge, you thumb-suckin' bellywobbler
— Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) May 7, 2020
“Hi, I am Joe’s Bot!”
— Gib (@Gibstra) May 7, 2020
Correct—a programmed millennial intern. Once you control education, you control the future.
— CatDaddy1965 (@CDaddy1965) May 7, 2020
Too long of a sentence for him to have written it himself.
— Dean Erlandson (@derlands) May 7, 2020
Biden never said it before or now!!
— Christine (@cjgirl16) May 7, 2020
I wonder if he was looking at his lap when he typed that. Does every time when he's on air.
— MagaDrex2020 (@DemsareP) May 7, 2020
Is there only ONE writer for all of the top Democrat's Tweets? Because they all use the EXACT same talking points said in the EXACT same way.
— IHeartDagny & FREEDOM from Dem-Communism! (@JBisRight) May 7, 2020
Truth.
An AOC message packaged in a Biden “folksy” format.
— Scott Terzian (@scott_terzian) May 7, 2020
Easier to believe that AOC writes her own tweets. And she doesn't.
— MacroAggressions ❌ (@DenierNyc) May 7, 2020
Chinese software
— CJS (@CarySiegel) May 7, 2020
If Obama was still POTUS that program would be reprogrammed to say something a lot different
— Ron Anderson (@RonAnde73369746) May 7, 2020
We actually know that Barack Obama wasn’t tweeting under the handle @BarackObama.
I seriously doubt Biden writes any of his tweets or anything else.
— truthingforall (@truthingforall) May 7, 2020
He would’ve typed intercourse and 14 ums in it.
— Drew Tharp (@realdrewtharp) May 7, 2020
He left out ‘intercourse’ definitely a tell tale sign Biden didn’t write this
— Emily Vickers Courson ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@EmVick) May 7, 2020
Why was it different for H1N1, sleepy Joe?
— #2ASanctuary in Socialist Oregon (@Ory_GUNforTrump) May 7, 2020
Joe Biden 2020: No More Death!
— Ken (@KenKrueger7) May 7, 2020
Quick everyone back under your beds until Creepy Joe says it's OK.
— Tim Whitcomb (@WhitcombTim) May 7, 2020
How many hours a day do you figure Biden actually spends actively campaigning? It’s his only job.
