In case you hadn’t heard, singer Adele has lost a lot of weight. Like, a whole lot. She’s been out of the public eye for a bit so the transformation seems even more remarkable to those who managed to catch her Instagram photo celebrating her birthday and thanking first responders and essential workers.

A lot of people tweeted things like, “That’s Adele? She looks great!” But CBS News managed to find some controversy by highlighting some tweets arguing that people were being insensitive about body image by holding onto conventional standards of beauty.

Adele's new birthday photo thanking frontline workers sparks debate on body image https://t.co/1YOXAXgMRW pic.twitter.com/Jg2RVsqywo — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 6, 2020

For example, here’s beauty blogger Katie Meehan:

Can we please not celebrate Adele for losing weight like it’s the ultimate achievement? The news articles & tweets are disgusting 😬 — Katie Meehan 🌟 (@_katiemeehan) May 6, 2020

We guess this is going to be another disgusting news article then, full of disgusting tweets.

So we are not allowed to congratulate anyone for working hard and achieving their goals? Don't think anyone thinks it it's the "ultimate" achievement but it is pretty great to her. Stop being bitter and let other's have their moment. — Mseeley (@Mseeley7) May 6, 2020

No, what happened is that a bunch of people still prop up the fiction that getting in shape is not an objectively good thing. https://t.co/NxldncGQEJ — neontaster (@neontaster) May 6, 2020

Or that being fat is somehow healthy. It's sad that people can't just celebrate the accomplishments of others without using the occasion to make a SJW statement. — Andrew Hubert (@Drewguy_007) May 6, 2020

Looks to me like she decided to take her health a bit more serious, good for her. I'm overweight and I'm not proud of it one bit, nor should anybody that is jeopardizing their own health just because the media tells you its okay to be "body positive." Nothing positive about it. — Load Manager (@LoadMGMT) May 6, 2020

None of this has to do with beauty or body image. She literally added 20 years to her life. If we truly cared about premature death in this country we would have focused on heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity years ago. — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) May 6, 2020

Her weight loss is an insult to fat people. — The Electric Cowboy (@_electriccowboy) May 6, 2020

Apparently.

Fat-shaming saves lives. — Jack Jones (@abeligbod) May 6, 2020

I don't get this line of thinking. Dying by COVID-19 = bad.

Dying of heart disease = Good. — Señia (@ayasgirl) May 6, 2020

And this Adele controversy is happening while the condition of being overweight is literally dooming tens of thousands of middle-aged people to an early grave. — Richard5832 (@richard5832) May 6, 2020

Heart disease kills 650,000 people every year in America. But we're not allowed to praise those who decided to take their health seriously and were successful in achieving their goals, because other people end up feeling about their own unhealthy lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/RopJz3uh8W — onebelowinfinity (@furioustheguy) May 6, 2020

Your body your choice but I’ll choose to work out and eat healthy so I have a chance to hang with my kids and wife the longest amount of time possible. — m (@mikefreemancal) May 6, 2020

Anyone upset about this has either never been fat or never been thin. You have to make the transition between the two one way or another to understand why being thinner is important in more than just a beauty sense. I recently lost 50lbs and feel better in a multitude of ways. — CrazyPills2020 (@crazypills3) May 6, 2020

Getting fit and losing excess weight is 100% always a good thing. These people are insufferable. — Andrew Campbell (@camp_bean) May 6, 2020

I would never agree with body shaming in any form. It's disgusting and shallow. But to frame this in any way other than positive is trying to hang a different picture. — Ross_co (@Ross_coP) May 6, 2020

I bet if she said it was because she went vegan they'd suddenly STFU. — Buyback Buzzkiller Forever (@jdftgadsden) May 6, 2020

There’s a part of me that thinks that some of the same people that are clutching pearls over body positivity are laughing their heads off and sharing memes of the fat swat team guys in Texas… — Teddy (@springerdawg) May 6, 2020

You mean “Meal Team Six”?

I don’t get it? I mean I get that some people look for ways to be offended, but how in the world did they find offense with this? — Sean Polish (@sean_polish) May 6, 2020

I don’t have evidence of this, purely guessing – but it seems highly likely she had surgery for this. No judgement at all, but I think people should be honest about it. Losing 100 lbs is not easy, no matter how you do it, I’m glad she got healthy. — Paula Perez (@ivybelle1) May 6, 2020

What, do you want her to encourage obesity? I get it, fat-shaming is bad. But so is bringing others down for achieving something like getting healthier. — 404 (@404_n__f____) May 6, 2020

So … Adele shouldn’t post any more photos of herself now that she’s slim?

* * *

Update:

CNN is grappling with the controversy as well:

