In case you hadn’t heard, singer Adele has lost a lot of weight. Like, a whole lot. She’s been out of the public eye for a bit so the transformation seems even more remarkable to those who managed to catch her Instagram photo celebrating her birthday and thanking first responders and essential workers.

A lot of people tweeted things like, “That’s Adele? She looks great!” But CBS News managed to find some controversy by highlighting some tweets arguing that people were being insensitive about body image by holding onto conventional standards of beauty.

For example, here’s beauty blogger Katie Meehan:

We guess this is going to be another disgusting news article then, full of disgusting tweets.

Apparently.

You mean “Meal Team Six”?

So … Adele shouldn’t post any more photos of herself now that she’s slim?

CNN is grappling with the controversy as well:

