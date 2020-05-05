It was almost exactly a year ago when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was at the time campaigning with Bernie Sanders, suggested that there should be “a not-for-profit option for basic banking services” and that option should be piloted through the U.S. Postal Service. Sanders seemed on board with the idea, especially since banks are racist and discriminate against the tens of millions of “unbanked or underbanked” Americans:

Banks make record profits discriminating against people of color and denying basic banking services to 63 million adults who are unbanked or underbanked. We must allow every post office to offer basic, affordable banking services and end lending discrimination once and for all. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 9, 2019

We don’t know why Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is jumping on this train a year later, but over the weekend she tweeted her support for a bank in every post office.

Let’s put a bank in every post office. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 3, 2020

Why? — Christina Sommers 🧢 (@CHSommers) May 5, 2020

How about a #VoterID registration in every post office? — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) May 4, 2020

Why not put a pharmacy in there too, while you're at it. And a grocery store. One-stop shopping all courtesy of the taxpayer's dime. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 4, 2020

I’ve always said it should be easier to commit mail fraud and bank fraud in one trip. — A Crime a Day (@CrimeADay) May 5, 2020

Let's put a liquor store in every DMV office. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 5, 2020

Let's put a donut shop in every police station. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 5, 2020

Let's put a gun shop in every post office. — Vladimir Volosy (@LeninsBarber) May 5, 2020

Let's turn the ATF into a convenience store. https://t.co/OTg3Bb77aD — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) May 5, 2020

Let's put a gun range in every DMV! https://t.co/hbfNhTs0F4 — Austin Open The Economy Petersen (@AP4Liberty) May 5, 2020

Let's put a Starbucks in every bathroom at Starbucks. https://t.co/hS5yBm0C9d — Murder Mo-rnet (@molratty) May 6, 2020

Let's put a Taco Bell in every bathroom. — JabbarRight (@JabbarRight) May 5, 2020

Let's put a banana stand in every model house https://t.co/BTvoL38WLM — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) May 5, 2020

Let's put an Aperture Science Weighted Companion Cube in every post office. https://t.co/IJ0zHRpTa3 — neontaster (@neontaster) May 5, 2020

Yo dawg we heard you like BBQ so we put a hibachi in your dashboard so you can grill while you drive to work. https://t.co/p2XYiG5HKR — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 5, 2020

Can we add a Blockbuster too? Grab a movie after we ask the teller for $5.00 to buy our stamps? https://t.co/JjyI9AyTv1 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 5, 2020

Let’s put an adoption agency in every Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/wajkwVTAdq — Rachel Williamson (@bebookled) May 5, 2020

And a laundromat with a bar. Make the post office an all in one place to hang out for the day. https://t.co/x47Cayh3yM — CDHamilton36 (@CdHamilton36) May 5, 2020

Let's not and say we didn't. https://t.co/xh1WuXB3Oi — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 5, 2020

No, let's shrink the government.

Drastically. — Limited (@HardTru64414273) May 5, 2020

Let’s put this person out of power. #DoNothingDemocrats — KK Berd (@keny_berd) May 5, 2020

Let’s put a politician on every unemployment line. — Steve Wightman (@stevewightman1) May 5, 2020

Let's put a politician on every chain gang. https://t.co/OKW7d00eir — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 5, 2020

Let’s put the FBI on the Biden allegations. — WeAreTrump2020 (@Trump2020We) May 5, 2020

Let’s put an 8 track in every AMC Gremlin. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) May 5, 2020

Let's put a fax machine in every typewriter https://t.co/2iSqi2YdKg — Phil GeiBrrrrrr (@phil_geiger) May 5, 2020

Why stop there? Why not throw in a payphone? https://t.co/Vtok0AePtn — Fmr. Sheriff Mark Curran (R-IL) (@ElectMarkCurran) May 4, 2020

Let's put a video rental store in every Five and Dime shop. https://t.co/eQFWMHRFH4 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 4, 2020

Let's have ranch dressing in every post office https://t.co/PxChiuxWog — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 5, 2020

what are you even doing https://t.co/MyIPeqxNPC — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) May 5, 2020

Let's put a randomly selected person in each Senatorial seat every six years. It can only be an improvement. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 5, 2020

Here's a better idea:

Let's put a copy of the Constitution on the desk blotter of every Democrat politician, along with an interpreter who can explain it to them, since they obviously have no idea what it says, what it means, and that it specifically limits their powers over us. — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) May 5, 2020

Let's put a swimming pool in every bowling lane establishment. This #BelieveAllWomen cretin is certifiably insane, with all due respect of course. [I've also retweeted.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) May 5, 2020

The last time we let politicians run a bank it was shut down because of widespread corruption and four former congressmen went to prison.https://t.co/9yONYQJClg — Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) May 5, 2020

They had done that for decades and it was such a good idea that they eventually stopped doing it https://t.co/JaadUg5IPW — Twenty-Something Grandpa (@20SmthngGrandpa) May 5, 2020

I live in the suburbs, population 42k. The nearest post office is 5.8 miles. A simple Google Maps search turns up ELEVEN banks within that distance. #PoliticiansAreMorons — James Coup-mey (@jefferytrudel) May 5, 2020

But they’re evil for-profit banks.

Anyone who would put their money in a bank run by the post office is an idiot anyway. Yeah, sure. Go ahead. Put a bank in every post office. Morons. https://t.co/YmWrDia2Ft — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) May 5, 2020

Or we could just launch all post offices into space — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) May 4, 2020

This is an awful idea. Let's reduce Congressional pay instead and pass term limits and bans on former legislators becoming lobbyists. — Jescy Rodriguez (@JescyRodriguez) May 4, 2020

Thanks for finally endorsing Bernie. — SavageJoyMarieMann 🦺 (@SavageJoyMarie1) May 4, 2020

Imitating Bernie Sanders for likes isn't a personality. — Kevin Who Only Punches Right (@GuillotineVoter) May 3, 2020

You should definitely do this when you're presi—oh, right. https://t.co/ayg12XyyXp — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) May 5, 2020

I’m just tryna get some ranch. — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) May 5, 2020

Did she schedule this tweet to post while she was running for president and entered the wrong year?

