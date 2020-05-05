The Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, has been admitted to the hospital for a couple of days with an infection brought on by a benign gallbladder condition. We’ve told you before about people offering to donate their organs to keep Ginsburg alive and on the court until a Democrat is president again, and they’re out in force Tuesday.

We thought that new White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s tweet struck just the right tone:

Compare that to the tweet from Brian Fallon, Hillary Clinton’s national press secretary during her campaign:

And be sure to drink your Ovaltine.

Let’s all hope that Ginsburg lives a long, happy life … and if she decides she would be happier if she retired, we’d fully support her decision.

