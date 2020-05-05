The Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, has been admitted to the hospital for a couple of days with an infection brought on by a benign gallbladder condition. We’ve told you before about people offering to donate their organs to keep Ginsburg alive and on the court until a Democrat is president again, and they’re out in force Tuesday.
We thought that new White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s tweet struck just the right tone:
Our prayers are with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
We wish her a speedy recovery as we send our love and well wishes!https://t.co/hsNJRY98WG
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) May 6, 2020