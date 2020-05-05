The Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, has been admitted to the hospital for a couple of days with an infection brought on by a benign gallbladder condition. We’ve told you before about people offering to donate their organs to keep Ginsburg alive and on the court until a Democrat is president again, and they’re out in force Tuesday.

We thought that new White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s tweet struck just the right tone:

We wish her a speedy recovery as we send our love and well wishes! https://t.co/hsNJRY98WG

Our prayers are with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Compare that to the tweet from Brian Fallon, Hillary Clinton’s national press secretary during her campaign:

Pray for RBG's continued health, then vote for Joe Biden in November. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 6, 2020

And be sure to drink your Ovaltine.

What the actual F is this tweet? — BRIDGEYPOOH™ (@bridgeypooh) May 6, 2020

Anything after the comma makes you a tool. — MakeMineADouble (@MakeMineADoubl2) May 6, 2020

Gross dude. Her health should not come with a caveat. — Cuzzin Bailey (@CuzzinBailey) May 6, 2020

Dude…seriously? Just pray for RBG right now, okay? — JaneOnLockdown (@janesonlockdown) May 6, 2020

Politicizing a Supreme Court Justice's health problems. https://t.co/3DMrnmZLV6 — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 6, 2020

Calling for prayers for RBG just up until the election is the most Brian Fallon thing I can imagine. https://t.co/DRhZcKa5hd — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 6, 2020

Pray for her health even after and regardless for whom you vote for in November. https://t.co/AZtJXY4Rb9 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 6, 2020

🙄

This one is dripping with sincerity. Or is that ooze? https://t.co/CSNdZBDsBm — Jinxkee (@Jinxkee1) May 6, 2020

Why are you bringing politics into this???? https://t.co/yCuVW83Znq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 6, 2020

Because he can’t help himself.

Do you have any humanity? Is everything TDS with you? — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Jamie M.🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@jasrach1128) May 6, 2020

Pray for her, yes.

Biden? Hell no. — Not wearing a mask in NY State (@DarkHel24353612) May 6, 2020

I'll pray for RBG, but I'll never vote for that liar (Biden). — Ellen D.T. Brown (@EllsBellsInPA) May 6, 2020

Saying "hope she lives so we get a political victory" isn't any better than "hope she dies so we can get a political victory" They're both gross. I hope she lives a long, happy life. https://t.co/lQGZjzk4p8 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) May 6, 2020

Mr Fallon to #JusticeGinsburg: 'After November 3, feel free to resign or die.' https://t.co/Bkyzttsz4q — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) May 6, 2020

Brian means "pray she lives until the election, and pray Biden wins that election." — christian (@kushtiannn) May 6, 2020

Left unsaid: liberal justices are literally interchangeable Borg hive mind Lego pieces — KE Higgins (@higgins_ke) May 6, 2020

Pray for RBG's continued health, and then pray that Democrats don't nominate Joe Biden. — hotjugsbev2🌹Hi, I'm Bev. Let's get started. (@SeitzTheron) May 6, 2020

Praying for RBG but I would crawl over broken glass to keep a Democrat out of the White House, 4 years ago I called Trump human testicular cancer. Democrats can never regain power, they are simply far to incompetent, deranged and evil. — Ray Sheo, Big Game Hunter (@RaySheo01) May 6, 2020

You do realize that RBG is a human being and not a political pawn, right? — Phoebe Romanov (@PhoebeRomanov) May 6, 2020

You’re an awful human, we get it. — Kimmy Jong (@kimmyj0ng) May 6, 2020

You're a horrible person. — Marty (@ThatMartyGuy1) May 6, 2020

Why are you making this political? Don't be an opportunistic ghoul. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) May 6, 2020

WTF is your malfunction? Leveraging an ill lady as a way to campaign for a Presidential Candidate is peak physiological sickness. Get help, Brian. You need it. — Todd Mirkin .01% Non-Essential Company Employee (@TMirkin) May 6, 2020

That poor woman can't retire because you libs would tear her apart. It's not her fault Clinton was a horrible candidate and lost to Trump. She deserves to be able to retire in peace, but instead she's forced to soldier on until Dems can win back the presidency. It's elder abuse. — Mother B (@mabennett1982) May 6, 2020

She's in far better shape than he is. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) May 6, 2020

Let’s all hope that Ginsburg lives a long, happy life … and if she decides she would be happier if she retired, we’d fully support her decision.

