There’s a piece in Politico about “GOP China hawk” Sen. Tom Cotton … the senator who kept passing around all those “conspiracy theories” about how the coronavirus might have originated in a Wuhan research lab.

Tom Cotton leads the GOP China hawks during the pandemic "Their malign, deliberate actions to send the virus around the world by allowing international travel to continue in December and January represents just how little regard for human life they have"https://t.co/UMukCn1RUa — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) April 29, 2020

Finally, an acknowledgment:

Cotton got plenty of crap about pointing out Wuhan labs. Not so much now “The presence of two different virology labs in Wuhan forces any reasonable and responsible leader to at least ask the question if the virus could have emerged in those labs,” Cotton said — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) April 29, 2020

Politico says Cotton’s fierce attacks on China “could help him stand out in a crowded field to succeed Trump,” which led Sen. Claire McCaskill to add this bit of snark:

We have shown we are capable of electing a President who lies. It remains to be seen if we will elect a President who has never been caught smiling. https://t.co/tyVcQCPSaN — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) April 29, 2020

He smiles when the occasion calls for it:

Oh, @clairecmc, wrong again. I grinned ear to ear when @HawleyMO beat you like a drum. 😀 https://t.co/fZgY8y0oRp — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 30, 2020

We all did. Now she’s peddling her invaluable insights on MSNBC. — beatriz arturo (@beatrizarturo2) April 30, 2020

Burn — #ReadBioFirst George (@Unsportingiam) April 30, 2020

Ouch! That’s gonna leave a mark 😂😂😂😂 — Mark Ripollone (@MarkRipollone) April 30, 2020

I laughed and laughed. Was waiting years for multi millionaire @clairecmc to lose — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) April 30, 2020

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Eastern Chipmunk 🐿🐾 (@TStriatus) April 30, 2020

And good riddance to Claire and her partisan lies — Toni Landin (@TLandin) April 30, 2020

Ouch! — National Conservatives 🔰 (@TheNewRight) April 30, 2020

Yikes she got 67 likes on that tweet in more than a day — Dan (@djt5900) April 30, 2020

Up to 73 now — she racks up likes like she racks up votes.

Related: