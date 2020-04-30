We’ve had plenty of good threads on the newly unsealed Michael Flynn documents courtesy of tweeters like Techno Fog and Catherine Herridge, and now here’s the Wall Street Journal’s Kimberly Strassel with her own thread on what we already knew and how it ties into what we’re just learning.

1) To really understand how outrageous are these new Flynn docs, you have to add to everything we already know. And key is remembering that the FBI had no REASON to interview Flynn. It already had transcripts of his conversations with Kislyak. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) April 30, 2020

Those unsealed FBI notes even asked, “what is our goal” in terms of interviewing Flynn.

2) The new docs show FBI had already cleared Flynn of ludicrous claims that he was agent of Russian power; it moved to close that investigation on Jan 4 2017. But then DOJ cooked up the absurd Logan Act claim, the notion Flynn had violated an obscure 1799 law. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) April 30, 2020

3) Again if they thought he violated Logan, all they had to do was prosecute. They had the transcript. Their problem? They knew such ridiculousness would never fly. So how how else to nail Flynn? As the notes show, Logan just became the pretext for interview. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) April 30, 2020

4) The real goal was trap him into saying something at odds with transcript, to "get him to lie." And the evidence of that strategy is everywhere. We have Comey bragging that they went around WH legal counsel, so Flynn would have no representation. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) April 30, 2020

5) We have a new email from Lisa Page asking how FBI can get around issuing to Flynn the standard admonition against lying, suggesting Strzok just "casually slip that in." — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) April 30, 2020

6) We have McCabe docs showing he discouraged him from getting lawyer. FBI decided to get rid of standard admonition altogether. Also did not tell Flynn he was being interviewed in an "investigatory" context, suggesting this was a chat between gov officials. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) April 30, 2020

7) As for liberal commentators/legal scholars saying all this is "routine," well, let's sure as hell hope not. The FBI exists to investigate cries–not create them. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) April 30, 2020

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

