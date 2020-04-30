We’ve had plenty of good threads on the newly unsealed Michael Flynn documents courtesy of tweeters like Techno Fog and Catherine Herridge, and now here’s the Wall Street Journal’s Kimberly Strassel with her own thread on what we already knew and how it ties into what we’re just learning.

Those unsealed FBI notes even asked, “what is our goal” in terms of interviewing Flynn.

Trending

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

We’re not holding our breath on that one, but it would be good to see.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBIinterviewKimberly StrasselMichael Flynn