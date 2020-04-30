NBC News is reporting Thursday night that President Trump suggested that he’d seen evidence that the coronavirus was created in a Wuhan lab, just hours after the office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a statement saying the virus was “not manmade or genetically modified.”

President Donald Trump suggested Thursday he has seen evidence that the coronavirus was created in a Wuhan lab, just hours after the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement that the virus was “not manmade or genetically modified.”

“Yes I have,” Trump said when asked by a reporter if he had seen anything that gave him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of the virus.

That sure makes it sound like Trump is butting heads with the intelligence community — except Trump didn’t suggest the virus was created in a Wuhan lab; he said he had confidence that it originated in a lab.

But Trump saying it was created in a lab just after the DNI said it wasn’t is the whole point of the story and the only reason for writing it.

