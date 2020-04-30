NBC News is reporting Thursday night that President Trump suggested that he’d seen evidence that the coronavirus was created in a Wuhan lab, just hours after the office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a statement saying the virus was “not manmade or genetically modified.”

President Trump suggests he has seen evidence that the coronavirus was created in a Wuhan lab, hours after the DNI said in a statement that the virus was "not manmade or genetically modified." https://t.co/tKpCWt0bSn — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 30, 2020

Lauren Egan reports:

President Donald Trump suggested Thursday he has seen evidence that the coronavirus was created in a Wuhan lab, just hours after the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement that the virus was “not manmade or genetically modified.” “Yes I have,” Trump said when asked by a reporter if he had seen anything that gave him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of the virus.

That sure makes it sound like Trump is butting heads with the intelligence community — except Trump didn’t suggest the virus was created in a Wuhan lab; he said he had confidence that it originated in a lab.

What is the intent of this headline? Trump was asked if the virus *originated* in the lab (which is quite a bit different from *created* in a lab. But the author, Lauren Egan, changed it from "originated" to "created". Does she not know the difference?https://t.co/RBz5bYnyUJ — PoliMath (@politicalmath) April 30, 2020

Those are not the words he said. You need to remove this tweet. It’s a flat out lie. — Kambree (@KamVTV) April 30, 2020

Where did the word “created” ever enter into the discussion? NBC needs to issue a correction here. — Brian McKeon (@Bbbmckeon) April 30, 2020

This isn’t true. Q: “Have you seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of this Virus?” TRUMP: “Yes, I have.” Here is the video: pic.twitter.com/MUMNjMcfzn https://t.co/TFxKVU6c4B — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 30, 2020

He did not say that. Lying. — Gigi Kay (@GigiKay84) April 30, 2020

How long before this is retracted? Liars. — Ease-Del 😂👌 (@PancakeBreasts) April 30, 2020

The original question posed was "ORIGIN" not "CREATED"…it is important that your reporting is accurate. — AD #FlynnExonerated (@adawnsevolution) April 30, 2020

and now due to media malfeasance this thread is filled with angry misinformed people. Perhaps this is the goal of your post. — AD #FlynnExonerated (@adawnsevolution) April 30, 2020

This is fake news that has been corrected so many times now you must be knowingly misleading. The pandemic could have easily started at the Wuhan lab that studied the (natural) virus. You are fake news and the enemy of the American people. — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) April 30, 2020

it funny how he says something…media hacks freak out…and usually it turns out he actually knew what he was talking about and makes them look like idiots.

Then they just move on to the next freak out. — Wading through stupidity (@ShellyAO) April 30, 2020

Does NBC know how to read? — Guy (@bjam27) April 30, 2020

He never said 'created' — Baseball is almost back (@LastWordWilliam) April 30, 2020

He never said it was "created in a lab." He said it likely came from a lab. If you're too stupid to understand the distinction, you should find another line of work. — The Whicher (@intenceman) April 30, 2020

Not what he said — Phillip May (@pharvey2001) April 30, 2020

He didn’t say created. — Yukon Cornelius (@FearTheMQ9) April 30, 2020

Yeah that’s not what he said but keep on orange man badding and stuff. — Stanton Reddington ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@stanreddington) April 30, 2020

But Trump saying it was created in a lab just after the DNI said it wasn’t is the whole point of the story and the only reason for writing it.

