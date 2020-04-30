Photographer Tony Webster is getting a lot of attention Thursday night for his post of what you don’t want to find in your yard in the spring:
Things you don’t want to find in your yard in spring: pic.twitter.com/Sz9SOClCwD
— Tony Webster (@webster) April 30, 2020
Dead leaves? Agreed.
Things I DO want to find in my yard… https://t.co/If7ZsH1JoK
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 1, 2020
Happy to take that incredibly useful inanimate object off your hands. https://t.co/P9dSLo24dm
— Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 1, 2020
Now that everyone is inside, nature is returning to its original state.
This is a wild Sig Sauer sprouting out of the ground. Thought to be extinct for many years.
Coronavirus is Earth’s Vaccine.
We are the Virus. https://t.co/Ls25iI6FrI
— Pandemic ₿hale (@Tourtelost) April 30, 2020
If it buds, can I have some of the seeds? https://t.co/AOqVJUfFjc
— Sensurround with nothing after it (@BBC_dip) May 1, 2020
This is what happens when you plant a bullet https://t.co/a0YrcH9Uct
— SmuglyTechTips (@smugry) May 1, 2020
I would be tickled pink to find a Sig Sauer in my yard any season https://t.co/ip33wvqEUv
— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 1, 2020
that is a dangerous device sir please leave it right where u found it and dm me the coordinates I will extract it safely for u https://t.co/Q0J3qrObko
— ! laur ! (@berrrybenson) May 1, 2020
I mean its a P320 so it could be worse. Personally I'm hoping to find a Rattler with a suppressor in my mulch this weekend. https://t.co/PgSAEvOSbe
— IN Pool Player (@IN_PoolPlayer) May 1, 2020
I would be giddy as a school girl if I just FOUND a Sig just laying around in my yard. https://t.co/f4OqFTb9Ev
— Logan Havel (@Logan_Havel) May 1, 2020
I'd be ok with finding that. Drop the mag, clear the slide, and throw it in your "what guns?" box https://t.co/7MlUoSFyFs
— John Blackout (@ReigningBrain) May 1, 2020
Needs a little rust removal and it should be good to go. https://t.co/tGRWpUJzIO
— Brandon Bohning (@BrandonBohning) May 1, 2020
I would literally be overjoyed to find this in my yard in spring. https://t.co/3Q0jnRPrLi
— Not Mark (@SteveRight3) May 1, 2020
The miracle of life! Here we see the full-grown, ready-to-harvest Sig P320. This variety fruits in the early spring.
If certified organic and GMO-free, it can bring hundreds of dollars per pound. https://t.co/wgQygWMr9C
— Zenas (@ZenasNomikos) May 1, 2020
Make sure you water your freedom seed so it will yield a bountiful crop! https://t.co/AXkzKUvRbi
— Mr. Sutherland (@MrSutherland117) May 1, 2020
Things I would clean up and never report. https://t.co/kUIxU4OOTR
— Kingdom of Dixie (@TheodoricMagnus) May 1, 2020
I'll take it if you don't want it. Those things are expensive. https://t.co/rPWOxVkQZX
— Lord Victor (@lordvictor) May 1, 2020
I would be ecstatic if I found that. https://t.co/TXqC0HAVnx
— American (@BillLefever) May 1, 2020
wish santa dropped his gun in my yard https://t.co/cwvijObUKO
— chris (@Fopakjak) May 1, 2020
Please do not pick up and handle young Sig Sauers out in the wild or the mother won't return for it. https://t.co/Tzb36pLPrb
— EIton (@AirisuBaka) April 30, 2020
False. It would be like Christmas in spring for me. https://t.co/IXPFzhNFyw
— Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) May 1, 2020
A free $800 gun?
I’ll take it. https://t.co/a7BSomxaCW
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 1, 2020
This was one my childhood fantasies that carried over to adulthood https://t.co/0OkimtLouR
— Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) May 1, 2020
You don't deserve it. https://t.co/fyhOwnQi0g
— David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) May 1, 2020
Ranges often have some policy on dropped brass because they don’t want any sprouting into invasive handgun species https://t.co/TykUFtCpvX
— ACR (@High_Lethality) April 30, 2020
A gun that nobody knows I have?
I would love to find that in my yard https://t.co/rHr479GF9h
— J. Bussjaeger (@Pinche_Gringos) May 1, 2020
April showers brings May Sig Sauers https://t.co/Z2h3SSkmMm
— Nops 😷 (@0x0090) May 1, 2020
If I found that: https://t.co/7fO5dqCRG1 pic.twitter.com/MAECZWz9fb
— WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) May 1, 2020
How picky is this guy? Did he want to find a Glock?
