Photographer Tony Webster is getting a lot of attention Thursday night for his post of what you don’t want to find in your yard in the spring:

Things you don’t want to find in your yard in spring: pic.twitter.com/Sz9SOClCwD — Tony Webster (@webster) April 30, 2020

Dead leaves? Agreed.

Things I DO want to find in my yard… https://t.co/If7ZsH1JoK — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 1, 2020

Happy to take that incredibly useful inanimate object off your hands. https://t.co/P9dSLo24dm — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 1, 2020

Now that everyone is inside, nature is returning to its original state. This is a wild Sig Sauer sprouting out of the ground. Thought to be extinct for many years. Coronavirus is Earth’s Vaccine. We are the Virus. https://t.co/Ls25iI6FrI — Pandemic ₿hale (@Tourtelost) April 30, 2020

If it buds, can I have some of the seeds? https://t.co/AOqVJUfFjc — Sensurround with nothing after it (@BBC_dip) May 1, 2020

This is what happens when you plant a bullet https://t.co/a0YrcH9Uct — SmuglyTechTips (@smugry) May 1, 2020

I would be tickled pink to find a Sig Sauer in my yard any season https://t.co/ip33wvqEUv — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 1, 2020

that is a dangerous device sir please leave it right where u found it and dm me the coordinates I will extract it safely for u https://t.co/Q0J3qrObko — ! laur ! (@berrrybenson) May 1, 2020

I mean its a P320 so it could be worse. Personally I'm hoping to find a Rattler with a suppressor in my mulch this weekend. https://t.co/PgSAEvOSbe — IN Pool Player (@IN_PoolPlayer) May 1, 2020

I would be giddy as a school girl if I just FOUND a Sig just laying around in my yard. https://t.co/f4OqFTb9Ev — Logan Havel (@Logan_Havel) May 1, 2020

I'd be ok with finding that. Drop the mag, clear the slide, and throw it in your "what guns?" box https://t.co/7MlUoSFyFs — John Blackout (@ReigningBrain) May 1, 2020

Needs a little rust removal and it should be good to go. https://t.co/tGRWpUJzIO — Brandon Bohning (@BrandonBohning) May 1, 2020

I would literally be overjoyed to find this in my yard in spring. https://t.co/3Q0jnRPrLi — Not Mark (@SteveRight3) May 1, 2020

The miracle of life! Here we see the full-grown, ready-to-harvest Sig P320. This variety fruits in the early spring. If certified organic and GMO-free, it can bring hundreds of dollars per pound. https://t.co/wgQygWMr9C — Zenas (@ZenasNomikos) May 1, 2020

Make sure you water your freedom seed so it will yield a bountiful crop! https://t.co/AXkzKUvRbi — Mr. Sutherland (@MrSutherland117) May 1, 2020

Things I would clean up and never report. https://t.co/kUIxU4OOTR — Kingdom of Dixie (@TheodoricMagnus) May 1, 2020

I'll take it if you don't want it. Those things are expensive. https://t.co/rPWOxVkQZX — Lord Victor (@lordvictor) May 1, 2020

I would be ecstatic if I found that. https://t.co/TXqC0HAVnx — American (@BillLefever) May 1, 2020

wish santa dropped his gun in my yard https://t.co/cwvijObUKO — chris (@Fopakjak) May 1, 2020

Please do not pick up and handle young Sig Sauers out in the wild or the mother won't return for it. https://t.co/Tzb36pLPrb — EIton (@AirisuBaka) April 30, 2020

False. It would be like Christmas in spring for me. https://t.co/IXPFzhNFyw — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) May 1, 2020

This was one my childhood fantasies that carried over to adulthood https://t.co/0OkimtLouR — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) May 1, 2020

Ranges often have some policy on dropped brass because they don’t want any sprouting into invasive handgun species https://t.co/TykUFtCpvX — ACR (@High_Lethality) April 30, 2020

A gun that nobody knows I have? I would love to find that in my yard https://t.co/rHr479GF9h — J. Bussjaeger (@Pinche_Gringos) May 1, 2020

April showers brings May Sig Sauers https://t.co/Z2h3SSkmMm — Nops 😷 (@0x0090) May 1, 2020

How picky is this guy? Did he want to find a Glock?

Related: