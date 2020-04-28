Hold up, folks, the race for president isn’t settled quite yet. It might be a little late, but former Republican Rep. Justin Amash is eyeing the presidential nomination of the Libertarian Party. It’s actually something we’d expected to happen quite a few months ago, but now … it’s happening.

We could understand the fear Biden supporters have that Amash would siphon crucial votes away from Biden, but how many votes are we talking about here? It’s Justin Amash.

True … the Never Trump crowd really admires Amash for walking away from the Trump-led Republican Party; he’s closer to Evan McMullin than Gary Johnson.

Let’s see where this goes, if anywhere.

