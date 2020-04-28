As Twitchy reported, New York Magazine White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi beclowned herself by asking President Trump at Monday’s coronavirus press briefing, “If an American president loses more Americans over the course of six weeks than died over the entirety of the Vietnam War, does he deserve to be reelected?” That was a great question because a global pandemic sent our way from China is just like the Vietnam War. She took criticism well, though, telling Ari Fleischer to “shut the f**k up” when he said clown questions like hers are what make the briefings a waste of time.

Pulitzer Prize winner Connie Schultz, who used to write a column for Cleveland’s Plain Dealer until she went on leave when she became romantically involved with Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown (the two are now married), is now apparently teaching journalism at Kent State. She spoke up Tuesday morning to call Nuzzi “fierce and smart” and evidence that more women should be covering politics.

Trending

You mean the time she sneaked into Corey Lewandowski’s home office without permission?

And it would have been an equally stupid question if it had been asked by a man — and men ask plenty of stupid questions; just ask Jim Acosta.

We’ll post this one more time because it’s evergreen. Do you think someone will leave it anonymously on Nuzzi’s desk?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: clown questionConnie SchultzcoronavirusDonald Trumpfierce and smartOlivia NuzzipoliticsVietnamwomen