As Twitchy reported, New York Magazine White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi beclowned herself by asking President Trump at Monday’s coronavirus press briefing, “If an American president loses more Americans over the course of six weeks than died over the entirety of the Vietnam War, does he deserve to be reelected?” That was a great question because a global pandemic sent our way from China is just like the Vietnam War. She took criticism well, though, telling Ari Fleischer to “shut the f**k up” when he said clown questions like hers are what make the briefings a waste of time.

Pulitzer Prize winner Connie Schultz, who used to write a column for Cleveland’s Plain Dealer until she went on leave when she became romantically involved with Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown (the two are now married), is now apparently teaching journalism at Kent State. She spoke up Tuesday morning to call Nuzzi “fierce and smart” and evidence that more women should be covering politics.

Journalist @Olivianuzzi is fierce and smart and, like many of her female colleagues, proves every day why more women should have been covering politics long before editors believed we could. https://t.co/CFmVoHR0Cb — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) April 28, 2020

Thank you Connie 💖 — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) April 28, 2020

Okay. That was still a very stupid question. — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 28, 2020

"WHY ARE YOU A VERY BAD MAN WHO IS BAD?" is not a good question. https://t.co/9VgmjYyqrm — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 28, 2020

Maybe she is. But that doesn't diminish the fact that the question she asked was highly inappropriate grandstanding and general scumbaggery. — Tim Chandler (@TimLChandler) April 28, 2020

If she asked that question in China, she'd be a very brave woman for a very short period of time. If there is no danger and no consequences for her actions, what is so brave about giving her opinion disguised as a question? — Phil Rochester (@philroc99) April 28, 2020

Nuzzi wasn't "daring and brave",she was unprofessional and partisan. — Craig Zimmerman (@craigzimmerman6) April 28, 2020

It’s a question designed for the sole purpose to make the reporter the story. That’s not journalism. — David Ingram (@TheRealVladigar) April 28, 2020

If she is representative of women reporters, I am ashamed. Her questions are hysterical, nonsensical, and low-IQ. — JenBrooks (@JenBrooks727) April 28, 2020

This was a terrible question. — TealZebra (@ZebraTeal) April 28, 2020

that was one of the worst questions though — Rob Berretta (@RobBerretta) April 28, 2020

"fierce and smart" she broke into someones house like a degenerate to get information, lol — random thoughts (@musings_n) April 28, 2020

You mean the time she sneaked into Corey Lewandowski’s home office without permission?

Meh that's a safe question in today's media climate. Try asking that to Cuomo, deBlasio or a foreign leader. If she really wants to get crazy, ask biden about tara reade. — BennyFrankie (@BennyFrankie2) April 28, 2020

Waiting for someone to fiercely and smartly ask Andrew Cuomo if he thinks he should be re-elected even though five 9-11s worth of deaths happened in the past couple months under his watch. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) April 28, 2020

No. Not an intelligent question unless you measure good journalism as willingness to play gotcha for 1 side of political aisle. The proper question here? “Mr. President, what political fallout do you expect the consequences of the virus to have across the nation this Fall?” — @ssn26 (@26ssn) April 28, 2020

Since it seems needed, I’ll explain just how utterly pathetic and partisan this question is: American presidents made the decision to send troops to combat in Vietnam. The virus was here no matter what. People were going to die of the virus here no matter what. No comparison. — @ssn26 (@26ssn) April 28, 2020

Imagine being dumb enough to think this was a relevant question. I mean you gotta be seriously mental. — Trump Explained (@DonaldExplained) April 28, 2020

If that silly ass question is your opinion of why women should be reporting, maybe the editors were right all along. — Bill E G (@billgogo73) April 28, 2020

What a dummy she is, morally bankrupt. — Jerry Wilamowski (@wila_jerome) April 28, 2020

I guess it depends on your expectations. I set mine higher. — Take Care Of Each Other (@AmericanBoro) April 28, 2020

And it would have been an equally stupid question if it had been asked by a man — and men ask plenty of stupid questions; just ask Jim Acosta.

We’ll post this one more time because it’s evergreen. Do you think someone will leave it anonymously on Nuzzi’s desk?

Someone left this note for the OAN personality at the White House: “Do you think your question was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?” pic.twitter.com/Jy8rzVs5Y0 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 19, 2020

