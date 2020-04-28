A group of physicians in Germany has decided to protest the shortage of PPE to protect against COVID-19 infection by posing nude. The group calls its protest Blanke Bedenken, which translates as “naked concerns,” and has started a Twitter account of the same name.

On its site the group, which was launched on Thursday and has since garnered growing attention online, has featured more photos of doctors posing in their medical practices, some wearing nothing but a stethoscope, hiding their private parts behind medical equipment, paperwork and toilet rolls.

In one of the photos a doctor holds up a sign that reads in German, “I learned to sew wounds. Why do I now need to know how to sew masks?”

You’d think physicians would have learned from the numbskulls at PETA that getting naked might be good for some publicity but rarely helps your cause.

