A group of physicians in Germany has decided to protest the shortage of PPE to protect against COVID-19 infection by posing nude. The group calls its protest Blanke Bedenken, which translates as “naked concerns,” and has started a Twitter account of the same name.
German doctors have stripped naked in a series of photos to show how vulnerable they feel without adequate PPE on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/a8I17AAH5P
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 28, 2020
Thank you for mentioning us @guardian, even though the situation for British doctors is even harder. Doctors’ solidarity! We will miss you! #NoBrexit #blankebedenken #hausärztinnensindda #corona https://t.co/7S0Ke4VdZ1
— Blanke Bedenken (@BlankeBedenken) April 27, 2020
On its site the group, which was launched on Thursday and has since garnered growing attention online, has featured more photos of doctors posing in their medical practices, some wearing nothing but a stethoscope, hiding their private parts behind medical equipment, paperwork and toilet rolls.
In one of the photos a doctor holds up a sign that reads in German, “I learned to sew wounds. Why do I now need to know how to sew masks?”
