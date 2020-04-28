A group of physicians in Germany has decided to protest the shortage of PPE to protect against COVID-19 infection by posing nude. The group calls its protest Blanke Bedenken, which translates as “naked concerns,” and has started a Twitter account of the same name.

German doctors have stripped naked in a series of photos to show how vulnerable they feel without adequate PPE on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/a8I17AAH5P — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 28, 2020

NBC News reports:

On its site the group, which was launched on Thursday and has since garnered growing attention online, has featured more photos of doctors posing in their medical practices, some wearing nothing but a stethoscope, hiding their private parts behind medical equipment, paperwork and toilet rolls. In one of the photos a doctor holds up a sign that reads in German, “I learned to sew wounds. Why do I now need to know how to sew masks?”

You’d think physicians would have learned from the numbskulls at PETA that getting naked might be good for some publicity but rarely helps your cause.

Germans like being naked. I'm fairly certain the rest of us wish they didn't. — The Contrarian (@TheCont83801381) April 28, 2020

Germans don’t need much of an excuse do they . — david paterson (@djpaterson1) April 27, 2020

Why? Apart from the fact that Germans like taking their clothes off? — AII (As It Is.) (@myseasoninhell) April 27, 2020

What is it with Germans and getting naked? — MedEighty (@MedEighty) April 27, 2020

Who cares, germans get naked when the wind blows. — feldaddy77 (@FelicianoLuna7) April 28, 2020

Glad they have enough free time to do this. — I Luv Shrimp (@based_rants) April 28, 2020

They just want to show off their junk. — VolScovi (@carpetmansam) April 28, 2020

Some are naked…with masks on?? — TexanforLife (@LauraD972342) April 28, 2020

So they have time for this? Just stupid. — Alfredo Zibechi (@bolsoforever) April 28, 2020

Any reason to get naked 😂😂😷 — Jdub2.5 (@5Jdub2) April 28, 2020

Looks good to me….but I’ve been inside a long time . — Helen (@haj4457) April 28, 2020

I like how that one dude is checking someone's lungs naked. That had to be an odd appointment. — Jocko Briarcliffe (@JockoBriarclif1) April 28, 2020

hope he sanitized that chair — Chiselhead 2 (@aginghunk77) April 28, 2020

peak attention seeking behavior. pic.twitter.com/ysydOPI7Ng — NO MASK, NO PROBLEM 🙂 (@JDANKS420) April 28, 2020

The ones making the choreographed dance routine videos always seem to have PPE to the max. — Black Sheep (@BenTps) April 28, 2020

It’s true.

Related: