Remember how taken the U.S. media was with Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, especially after she gave a “deadly side-eye” to Vice President Mike Pence at the Winter Olympics?

Kim Jong Un's sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics https://t.co/1EenqF8pi7 pic.twitter.com/KULtJBtTEz — CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2018

Now, with reports that Kim Jong Un is either dead or brain-dead, there’s plenty of chatter around his sister taking over the country, and some blue-checks seem pretty taken with the idea that North Korea would have its first female leader before the United States — never mind because she’s Kim’s sister.