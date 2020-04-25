This is actually one of conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin’s saner tweets, but she still sounded the alarm over a Politico article claiming that President Trump still owes the Bank of China ten of millions of dollars for a loan “which matures in the middle of what could be Trump’s second term.”

U.S. President Donald Trump owes tens of millions of dollars to the Bank of China. This should be a massive scandal, as it’s an astonishingly huge conflict of interest with China. I explain why, in a thread:https://t.co/YkT3BKVFAk — Isaac Stone Fish (@isaacstonefish) April 24, 2020

If Trump wins in 2020, what should happen to that loan? How can a sitting president owe tens of millions of dollars to a foreign government? It’s insane. — Isaac Stone Fish (@isaacstonefish) April 24, 2020

Whoa, whoa!!! This is why there is an emoluments clause. Presidents cannot have financial interests dependent on foreign govts. https://t.co/1RNItpAQ26 via @politico — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 24, 2020

However, Politico notes that it has since updated the article and its headline and added some additional reporting to the story:

After the first version of this article was published, the Bank of China issued a statement Friday evening stating that it sold its debt on the building weeks after the 2012 loan on the property. Vornado Realty Trust owns 70 percent of the building. “On November 7, 2012 several financial institutions including the Bank of China participated in a commercial mortgage loan of $950 million to Vornado Realty Trust,” said Peter Reisman, managing director and chief communications officer of Bank of China U.S.A. “Within 22 days, the loan was securitized and sold into the [commercial mortgage-backed securities] market, as is a common practice in the industry. Bank of China has not had any ownership interest in that loan since late November 2012.”

So the loan was sold within 22 days back in November 2012?

Update “Within 22 days, the loan was securitized and sold…Bank of China has not had any ownership interest in that loan since late November 2012.” Also @HKMarkSimon has some smart points arguing that this Bank of China story is a much smaller deal. https://t.co/m3A5DWTUtj — Isaac Stone Fish (@isaacstonefish) April 25, 2020

"Oops. My bad." Don't you think these updated facts are ones which you should have discovered before publishing the story in the first place? — NH (@TwoQuoque) April 25, 2020

This got 13.5K RTs, but the story appears to be incorrect information because the headline was changed removing "the loan is due soon" to reflect the story now noting the loan was sold by Bank of China in 2012. https://t.co/r9UC3E70bW — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 25, 2020

As in, it appears Trump doesn't owe tens of millions of dollars to Bank of China because they sold the loan in 2012. — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 25, 2020

She was pretty excited there for a moment though when it looked like the president still owed the Bank of China millions of dollars.

