This is actually one of conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin’s saner tweets, but she still sounded the alarm over a Politico article claiming that President Trump still owes the Bank of China ten of millions of dollars for a loan “which matures in the middle of what could be Trump’s second term.”

However, Politico notes that it has since updated the article and its headline and added some additional reporting to the story:

After the first version of this article was published, the Bank of China issued a statement Friday evening stating that it sold its debt on the building weeks after the 2012 loan on the property. Vornado Realty Trust owns 70 percent of the building.

“On November 7, 2012 several financial institutions including the Bank of China participated in a commercial mortgage loan of $950 million to Vornado Realty Trust,” said Peter Reisman, managing director and chief communications officer of Bank of China U.S.A. “Within 22 days, the loan was securitized and sold into the [commercial mortgage-backed securities] market, as is a common practice in the industry. Bank of China has not had any ownership interest in that loan since late November 2012.”

So the loan was sold within 22 days back in November 2012?

Whoa, whoa!!!

She was pretty excited there for a moment though when it looked like the president still owed the Bank of China millions of dollars.

