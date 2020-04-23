Variety announced Wednesday that “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland would be the showrunner and one of the writers for a new “female-centric” “Star Wars” series being produced for Disney Plus.

We’re not sure when Variety did this interview with Headland, but it gives a pretty strong sense that the new series will be diverse both in front of and behind the camera. Headland knows now not to ask for a diverse writer if she wants a black writer; if she wants a black writer, she asks for a black writer, because some clown will bring in a white writer and try to sell that as diverse.

Please … “female-centric.”

It’s true, she was the personal assistant to Harvey Weinstein for a year; she even wrote a play about her boss from hell.

Sounds kind of like how they marketed the all-female “Ghostbusters” reboot.

We thought the last three “Star Wars” movies were pretty woke, except for the way they managed to sneak in queer representation but only for a couple of seconds.

