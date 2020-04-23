Variety announced Wednesday that “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland would be the showrunner and one of the writers for a new “female-centric” “Star Wars” series being produced for Disney Plus.

We’re not sure when Variety did this interview with Headland, but it gives a pretty strong sense that the new series will be diverse both in front of and behind the camera. Headland knows now not to ask for a diverse writer if she wants a black writer; if she wants a black writer, she asks for a black writer, because some clown will bring in a white writer and try to sell that as diverse.

This is who Disney hired to write the new "all female" Star Wars series. pic.twitter.com/i7F872zoNT — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) April 23, 2020

Please … “female-centric.”

Yikes — Amber (@834_helva) April 23, 2020

White Woman telling White Women stand up and speak out, WHAT they arent telling you is she was the Personal Assistant to Harvey Weinstein for a year, why didnt she speak up, speak out? 🤔 — forbiddenruin (@forbiddenruin) April 23, 2020

It’s true, she was the personal assistant to Harvey Weinstein for a year; she even wrote a play about her boss from hell.

how she sees herself: pic.twitter.com/GKk794pNzx — Supreme Scrublord (@TycallyVicano) April 23, 2020

The new Karen Star Wars series — Antisocial Justice (@AntisocialJW2) April 23, 2020

Karens in space — Lyle 🇨🇳➡️🦠➡️🌍➡️☠️➡️😠 (@Lyde15) April 23, 2020

"Star Wars: The Rise of Karen." Help me, Manager Kenobi, you're my only hope. — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) April 23, 2020

I particularly enjoyed how she blanket criticized white women while acting as if she wasn’t a white woman herself — Antisocial Justice (@AntisocialJW2) April 23, 2020

"White women don't qualify as diverse," says one of the three white women on camera. pic.twitter.com/P1hr9GryWF — R. Kester (@therkester) April 23, 2020

Funny, she's white but apparently won't step aside to give her job away. Interesting how she only values diversity if it doesn't negatively impact her personal income — Amrond Thardell (@amrond99) April 23, 2020

Interesting to see how they're marketing this. Not with the story, not with lore or mythology – but with gender! This is why these projects fail. You need to appeal to an audience on a deeper level – it's not about reproductive organs, it's about appealing to our psyche…(cont) — Mike Sidious (@StarWarsJedinyt) April 23, 2020

…this is why the original Lucas films will always be remembered – because George understood all of that. This is one of the reasons why George Lucas' Star Wars films are timeless and Disney's sequel films are a quick cash grab, easily forgotten. — Mike Sidious (@StarWarsJedinyt) April 23, 2020

Sounds kind of like how they marketed the all-female “Ghostbusters” reboot.

You’re right! And WHEN it fails, the script is already prepared to blame it on our misogynistic culture. — Androgynous Pat (@androgynous_pat) April 23, 2020

"This is not a gay person". "You don't look gay" – is what I hear all my life. Most of us do. So they would rather show stereotypes, imaginary versions of LGBTs than represent the real ones, like us? Yeah, color me shocked Disney stock is plummeting. — 🏳️‍🌈 Alex Skovranov 💬✍ (@Skovranov) April 23, 2020

We are running out of things that it is ok to be now. — JudgeFish (@JudgeF1sh) April 23, 2020

This is what happens when The Human Resources Industry takes over the film industry. Fat angry bitter women are never a good thing. Never. — Barth Gimble (@GimbleIi) April 23, 2020

I’m not going to denigrate their appearance, I’m just going to point out that they are this close to being identical triplets, going on about diversity. — Chris Valentine (@cmvalentineb) April 23, 2020

I'd like to ask her, what does "diverse" mean? — Wenger (@RealBebub) April 23, 2020

Individual people can't be diverse, a cast of characters can be diverse, and no, an all female series isn't diverse. Diverse means heterogenous, composed of people/things which aren't all the same in some aspect (e.g. sex). I hate people who use the word like that. — Marcel Arts (@Marcel_Arts) April 23, 2020

What’s interesting is that by their own measure, actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher were all miscast for the original trilogy back in 1976 because of immutable human characteristics. pic.twitter.com/aF84hgqxZW — JohannSchultz7 (@JohannSchultz7) April 23, 2020

All I saw were rich white soccer moms thinking that they're talking about Star Wars when they're not. — Jeffrey Rene #KiryuforSmash (@RENEJEFFREY) April 23, 2020

Interestingly, she has 5x more writing experience than the entire story group COMBINED. And NONE of it is sci-fi, fantasy, action, adventure, escapism, or any other word you might associate with Star Wars. It's all rom-coms. Lucasfilm hates Star Wars. — Godot (@GodotIsW8ing4U) April 23, 2020

Cool. I have enough old books, comics, movies and tv shows for the rest of my life. Good luck with this new shit. — Sklavko (@zderavko) April 23, 2020

She's right, Chewie's sister should only be played by a real Wookie and hopefully she'll keep that in mind. And a female one too, hopefully they don't slap us in the face pretending that we won't know the difference! — Orange Man Good (@HankPReardon) April 23, 2020

I've said it multiple times, I'm loving it! As fast as they continue to burn through everything, is MAYBE, the sooner we can start to build from zero, after all the insane people will get removed for continuously losing them money. Eventually they will snap back to reality. — astheuniversefades (@realATUF) April 23, 2020

Good to see they have learned nothing — The Disgruntled (Darth) Jedi (@NoobicusMaximus) April 23, 2020

I hate to say it but maybe it's time for Star Wars to die. — Chadd Last (@ChaddLast) April 23, 2020

The cringe watching this is too much. pic.twitter.com/VL7LKdUpBP — Phantom Limb (@Granolimb) April 23, 2020

Rotten Tomatoes Critics, 100% Audience, 1% — Kris Holiday (SMHRS) (@djkrisholiday) April 23, 2020

This is not gonna flop. — G͓̽r͓̽a͓̽u͓̽ ͓̽T͓̽s͓̽u͓̽n͓̽d͓̽e͓̽r͓̽e͓̽ (@KalenK666) April 23, 2020

Star wars is so over. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dr. Heath Motley (@dr_motley) April 23, 2020

Good. I welcome the quick death of this enduring franchise at this point. — Eternally confused Josuke (@Fulmenel) April 23, 2020

We thought the last three “Star Wars” movies were pretty woke, except for the way they managed to sneak in queer representation but only for a couple of seconds.

