At Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, DHS Under Secretary for Science William Bryan gave quite a bit of information on a study that showed the coronavirus dies much more quickly when exposed to UV rays, i.e., sunlight — something disputed by the World Health Organization, whatever that’s worth.

DHS Under Secretary for Science William Bryan on how the #Coronavirus dies fast when exposed to higher temperatures and solar light indicating that we will get some respite from the virus this summer. pic.twitter.com/P5qC4Ku6RT — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 23, 2020

Sunlight and fresh air kill the virus off faster than darkness and indoor environments The scientists have confirmed what all of us already knew Maybe open the parks and public spaces up, politicians — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 23, 2020

Of course, CNN’s Jim Acosta had to find some sort of angle to that news, and this was it:

Birx disagrees on sunlight as a treatment for the virus: “not as a treatment.” Again top government doctor disagrees with Trump’s scientific ideas at briefing. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 23, 2020

She said she hadn't heard of it used as a treatment. Trump asked if it could be… it was a fucking question, not a disagreement. Sheesh, can you listen instead of trying to dunk? — DeWayne Spell (@DewayneSpell) April 23, 2020

Who said it was a treatment? 🙄 — Sandra K Lee (@SandraKLee5) April 23, 2020

Jim Acosta is literally incapable of reporting accurately or objectively on anything Trump related. His personal hatred for the POTUS has made him completely ineffective as a WH Correspondent. CNN is fake news. — Break Glass In Case Of War (@CWII_Prepper) April 23, 2020

No one said it was a treatment, you idiot🙄 — jennydee (@jenndee19) April 23, 2020

That wasnt even the question. You are the fakest news to ever live #FakeNewsChampions — Panama Mike (@PanamaMike00) April 23, 2020

Wilful misrepresentation here as low-life Acosta tries to drive a wedge where there isn't one #EnemyOfThePeople — Harry Chi (@nun_row) April 23, 2020

Nobody said it was a treatment. You’re bad at this, Jim — MichaelAllenManker (@Manker8853) April 23, 2020

He LITERALLY said it was just a suggestion. You really ARE fake news. — SkyJackCITY🇺🇸 (@skyjackcity) April 23, 2020

They should pay you extra, Jim. It takes a lot of effort to so completely twist and misinform others too lazy to get unwashed truth from a reliable, unbiased source. — Heather O'Brien (@HOBrien_Author) April 23, 2020

already fake news trying to spin sunlight as a cure. Please. — Lisa 🇺🇸 (@Lorrain86550928) April 23, 2020

CNN: Man dies after sunlight exposure after President touts sunshine. pic.twitter.com/9UHwQRSJRw — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 24, 2020

I refuse to believe anyone is this stupid. It can’t possibly be real. No one said sunlight is a TREATMENT. They said it kills it on surfaces. — Philip J. Fryrus (@philllosoraptor) April 24, 2020

I’m just thankful everyone knows you’re a joke — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 24, 2020

Literally no one said it was a treatment. They simply discussed findings. This is why people don’t like you. https://t.co/tc2q7azo1X — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 23, 2020

Expect to hear plenty from the mainstream media about how President Trump on Thursday recommended that people inject themselves with disinfectant and climb into tanning beds because that’s how information is processed in their brains and turned into “news.”

The Daily Wire’s Amanda Presto did a pretty good impression of the White House Press Corps:

Mr. President, you’ve shared a govt study suggesting heat is detrimental to the virus. My question is, why are you telling Americans that sunlight will make them immortal? Objectively speaking, how does it feel to have blood on your hands, Mr. President? — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) April 23, 2020

I see what you did — It's the Ching Chong Bat Flu! (@wag_sea) April 23, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 well played — Chad Robertson (@RobertsonDad3) April 23, 2020

Report: Sunlight kills the virus on hard surfaces. Press: "WH advocates flinging infected Americans INTO THE SUN!" — James Champagne (@JamesCh89793620) April 23, 2020

Media is disgusting. He should start having normal Americans come in and ask real questions — PA Patriot (@pauspatriot1) April 23, 2020

They are so stupid. — Rejecting Marxism At All Costs (@MushyLibBrains) April 23, 2020

Like we can't have any good news? We could be down to 0 cases and some CNN dipsh*t would ask, "Mr. President, isn't it true that the virus could still come back? Don't you think it's irresponsible to tell people they can leave the house?" — RapRock 'Hussein in the Membrane' Obama (@Mitch___Lowe) April 23, 2020

Someone will ask this tomorrow or have a oped on it. — Allen (@AllenPneuma19) April 23, 2020

😂 — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) April 23, 2020

Are you auditioning for a CNN gig? — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) April 23, 2020

Ironic, and yet true. — Supply Side Gaslighting (@82_and_0) April 23, 2020

Pretty good attempt. Brian Stelter: "Mr Trump, you talked a lot about ventilators, but you never mentioned the dangers of flipping the switch to reverse and applying it to one's genitals. Isn't it irresponsible to not warn the LGBT community about this deadly machine?" — Afroloops (@afrosheenix) April 23, 2020

The media is going to have an amazing time spinning today’s press briefing.

