At Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, DHS Under Secretary for Science William Bryan gave quite a bit of information on a study that showed the coronavirus dies much more quickly when exposed to UV rays, i.e., sunlight — something disputed by the World Health Organization, whatever that’s worth.

Of course, CNN’s Jim Acosta had to find some sort of angle to that news, and this was it:

Expect to hear plenty from the mainstream media about how President Trump on Thursday recommended that people inject themselves with disinfectant and climb into tanning beds because that’s how information is processed in their brains and turned into “news.”

The Daily Wire’s Amanda Presto did a pretty good impression of the White House Press Corps:

The media is going to have an amazing time spinning today’s press briefing.

