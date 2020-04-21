There are plenty of nightmare scenarios when it comes to Joe Biden’s pick of a running mate. If by some chance he should defeat President Trump in November, who thinks Biden would last a four-year term, let alone eight years? We’re not suggesting he’s on death’s door, but there certainly is a lot of chatter about how important his pick of a vice president is.

About the nightmare scenarios: Biden has promised his vice president will be a woman (a biological woman, we’re assuming), which means if he steps down for some reason we could end up with President Hillary Clinton after all, or maybe President Stacey Abrams or President Michelle Obama.

Do we think Biden is going to pick Michelle Obama? Not really. But he told Pittsburgh’s KDKA Monday that he’d take her “in a heartbeat.”

KDKA reports:

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told KDKA’s Jon Delano that the former first lady would be a strong addition as VP if he thought she would accept the nomination. “I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden said on Monday. “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends.” “I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again,” Biden added.

Remember when Jeb Bush was running and even his mother Barbara said she didn’t think there needed to be another Bush in the White House? Ditto for the Clintons and the Obamas.

If you ask us, we’ve seen way too many photos of Biden chumming around with Kamala Harris for our comfort. We’d suggest Biden just pick his wife Jill, since she seems to be running things around the house anyway, but she’s probably more suited to being Surgeon General, being an amazing doctor and all.

