As Twitchy reported Friday, President Trump said he’d be signing an executive order temporarily halting immigration both in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to protect American jobs. This, of course, caused liberal heads to explode. As many pointed out, though, why invite more people into the country when the citizens are currently locked down in their homes and not allowed to walk their dogs after 9 p.m.

You always know where a liberal’s mind goes when you mention immigration because they immediately associate immigrants with farm labor, meatpacking, landscaping, and maid work. Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke broke out the F-bombs in response to Trump.

Who the fuck do you think is working on the farms and feed lots, in the packing houses and processing plants at a time where we are struggling to feed ourselves? Who is in the kitchen? Who is picking, preparing, serving the food we eat and cleaning up afterwards? — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 21, 2020

"I want immigration so the immigrants can serve me" does not come across the way you think it does https://t.co/duwdFfY8tX — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 21, 2020

Did he just retweet that from 2019? — NetboyRick (@NetBoyRick) April 21, 2020

When your only tool is a hammer — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 21, 2020

The unwitting bigotry of people saying we need immigration to do our landscaping, cleaning, etc is absurd. — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 21, 2020

Lol @BetoORourke out here yelling “Who’s gonna clean my floors if Trump closes the border?” Dems don’t even attempt to hide their blatant racism. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 21, 2020

According to this tweet, Beto thinks an immigrant's place is in…

-the fields

-manufacturing plants

-doing house or custodial work

-But most damning, not at home under quarantine. One would almost think he's okay with immigrants risking their lives as long as its to serve him — Your Conservative Friend (@ConserviFriend) April 21, 2020

Not exactly Presidential language, @BetoORourke. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) April 21, 2020

Nice language Francis. — Hank Rearden -#OpenAmericaNow (@STLJimmyG) April 21, 2020

Swear tough guy. It makes you look tough. — Quinn Alexander – #TransRights (@quinnanimallove) April 21, 2020

"Don't let those Floridians and Georgians into my state! They reopened too early!" "Keep immigration open during a pandemic!" Same people. — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) April 21, 2020

Plenty of newly-unemployed Americans to fill the job. — Jay (@OneFineJay) April 21, 2020

We have millions of Americans out of work that are eagerly wanting to get back to it. Why would we bring more people in right now that also will be looking for jobs? It’s a temporary ban until we can get our house in order. — Chris (@ctuff2005) April 21, 2020

NOOOO WHAT ABOUT MY CHEAP LABOR NOOOOO!!!! THEY’LL WORK FOR PENNIES WE HAVE TO KEEP BRINGING IN MORE NOOO!!!! — Pavel St. Louis (@pavel_louis) April 21, 2020

Democrats are afraid Republicans will take away their slaves like Abe Lincoln did. — Lex orandi, lex credendi (@CM_hd1) April 21, 2020

"How will the ruling class survive without a cheap foreign servant underclass cleaning up after us and driving down wages for the working class?" — GEOTUS #Trump4EVA ❤️🇺🇸 (@buybuydandavis) April 21, 2020

Democrat logic is wanting to be authoritarian and arbitrarily banning gatherings and access to certain products and stores and at the same time wanting to continue the flow of immigration, specifically illegal immigration. Dems will burn this country down just for power. — Thaun (@Thaun84) April 21, 2020

That’s just what the anxious American people needed today… the mentally disturbed former Congressman man-child from Waco Texas chiming in with his drivel. pic.twitter.com/j36GUG2PFe — 🇺🇸Freedom, Not Fear🇺🇸 (@GayPatriotTM) April 21, 2020

So okay for people from other countries to go to work in the U.S., but not okay right now for actual Americans to go to work? — Julie Golvach (@JulieGolvach) April 21, 2020

Weird, right? It's almost like Democrats care more about foreigners than they do Americans. — Whistlin' Dixie (@Shugababysmydog) April 21, 2020

I’m so glad you’re no longer a thing. — Nick (@Nick16028023) April 21, 2020

Us too, although we do have to give O’Rourke some credit for acknowledging that immigrants can be doctors, nurses, and scientists too.

And what about the scientists and doctors who will come up with the cures and vaccines? You better believe many of them will be immigrants. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 21, 2020

What if they’re from Israel? Will Democrats like Ilhan Omar boycott the vaccine if it comes from Israel?

And now we have to deduct that credit for his tweet about COVID-19 death camps at the border. Yawn.

A stain on our country’s conscience if we let it happen. It will break up families, leave asylum seekers to suffer in what will become covid death camps on our southern border, and lead to more hate crimes against immigrants. This is illegal and immoral. Don’t let it happen. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 21, 2020

