This video of the City of Los Angeles filling the famous Venice Beach skate park with sand is courtesy of Hunter Weiss and his drone, and Weiss can’t believe how big his video has blown up.

Weiss caught the attention of quite a few news outlets, some famous pundits, and even politicians like Sen. Ted Cruz.

President Trump retweeted this one into his timeline:

We don’t know if this is Venice Beach (it might be another location), but it looks like the kids got to work cleaning out the sand.

We don’t have any video of Karen calling the cops on the kids, but good for them.

