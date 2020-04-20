This video of the City of Los Angeles filling the famous Venice Beach skate park with sand is courtesy of Hunter Weiss and his drone, and Weiss can’t believe how big his video has blown up.

Venice Skate Park vs LA COVID Social Distancing pic.twitter.com/x5vMEa0O8C — HUNTER WE!SS (@Hunter_Weiss) April 18, 2020

for those asking, this was the finished park + workers in it moving sand by hand https://t.co/kVUP9TtA0B — HUNTER WE!SS (@Hunter_Weiss) April 19, 2020

yall broke my twitter — HUNTER WE!SS (@Hunter_Weiss) April 19, 2020

I never even thought this would become statement for political agendas. i do however support the idea of letting people be on their public beaches, skateparks, ocean & sides walks 6 feet away from each other getting heathy sunlight and not locked inside a house all day. — HUNTER WE!SS (@Hunter_Weiss) April 19, 2020

holy shit my video is on @realDonaldTrump's twitter — HUNTER WE!SS (@Hunter_Weiss) April 19, 2020

I’m tired, craziest 48 hours of my life. By far. 14 year old me flying my first drone never would have thought 10 years later it would turn into this. Thank you. — HUNTER WE!SS (@Hunter_Weiss) April 20, 2020

Weiss caught the attention of quite a few news outlets, some famous pundits, and even politicians like Sen. Ted Cruz.

California is filling their skate parks with sand to make them unusable amid mandated lockdown. There is no scientific or medical rationale for this.

This has nothing to do with a virus.

This has nothing to do with protecting people.

This is about power.pic.twitter.com/jXEaiPUk2e — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 18, 2020

Clearly, the greatest public- heath threat imaginable…a kid on a skateboard. Young people, remember, this is what Big-government statist Democrats do—they take away your freedom. https://t.co/VBCmnZRvfC — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 19, 2020

March for freedom or eventually be buried under sands of oppression. This is the beginning of the “new normal” under Newsom & Garcetti. https://t.co/h7YWDSiMXP — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 19, 2020

It looks like it was super-important to do this ASAP since there is NOBODY IN VIEW FOR BLOCKS IN THIS VIDEO IN THE MIDDLE OF THE DAY https://t.co/iodycKy7lW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2020

dozens of homeless people sleeping on the concrete within sight of this Skate Park, why not take the time, energy and resources wasted on keeping a few kids from skateboarding and help the vulnerable who have nowhere to go.

this is so stupid https://t.co/8JI33u683T — Casey Neistat (@Casey) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile in Los Angeles they’re filling in this skatepark with sand to prevent anyone from “violating” the social distancing orders. You want to piss people off and spark more protests, this is how you do it. pic.twitter.com/Qk9bjKpsoJ — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 18, 2020

President Trump retweeted this one into his timeline:

The People’s Republic of Los Angeles. @ericgarcetti is out of control like the rest of the democrats. https://t.co/tUpyZLg3Bt — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 19, 2020

We don’t know if this is Venice Beach (it might be another location), but it looks like the kids got to work cleaning out the sand.

The Government filled the skate park with sand, so the skaters turned it into a dirt bike track pic.twitter.com/JpGsYhXWwV — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) April 20, 2020

Damn they’re actually shoveling it all out to make it skateable again pic.twitter.com/4LPw1Scy7Z — COLTYBRAH (@coltybrah) April 20, 2020

This is everything that's great about America. https://t.co/01LCCi08rE — Matt Exotic (@MattCover) April 20, 2020

I cannot express how much I love this. https://t.co/SS3j7DpO5B — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 20, 2020

We don’t have any video of Karen calling the cops on the kids, but good for them.

