If you were checking Twitchy over the weekend, you might have come across our post on an article published in the most recent issue of Harvard Magazine. This was the piece where Professor Elizabeth Bartholet argued for a “presumptive ban” on homeschooling, arguing that homeschoolers not only violate their children’s right to a meaningful education; they’re also largely made up of “extreme religious ideologues” who question science and “promote female subservience and white supremacy.”

The Reason Foundation’s Corey A. DeAngelis tipped us off to that article, and he also mentioned that Harvard is hosting an anti-homeschooling conference in June. The subject? “The focus will be on problems of educational deprivation and child maltreatment that too often occur under the guise of homeschooling.”

DeAngelis did some digging since then and found some video of Professor James Dwyer, who organized the conference. Here he is explaining that the parent-child relationship exists only because the state confers legal parenthood.

Harvard Law School is officially hosting an anti-homeschooling conference in June. Professor James Dwyer organized the conference. He claims "The reason parent-child relationships exist is because the State confers legal parenthood." pic.twitter.com/ZdeztqCxWl — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 20, 2020

Professor Dwyer also claims "it's the state that is empowering parents to do anything with children." These people think your children belong to the government. pic.twitter.com/GFRi07dtht — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 20, 2020

#ProfessorJamesDwyer, my power to do anything with my children comes from God, not government. — empatn⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@m27731630) April 20, 2020

they cant indoctrinate them into the liberal delusion if they're out of reach — Murphy's law (@Murphys90514052) April 20, 2020

Their system of brainwashing is at risk after decades of building it — This is fun (@DinosourFarts) April 20, 2020

Progressives are Leninists dressed in new clothes. The doctrine and dogma are the same. Their deity is the State. They will tolerate no other God. The people are compelled to kneel at the altar of Government. We are reduced to the status of worker ants crushed under an elite — Rick (@Rick16895544) April 20, 2020

"The state confers legal parenthood." I'm not certain I've heard a more succinct and explicit statement of the anti-family cohort. Deranged depravity in full bloom. — Derek Holser (@DerekHolser) April 20, 2020

Parent-child relationships didn’t exist before the state? Amazing 😂 — Secluded Life (NotRealLife) (@NotRealLife1) April 20, 2020

Right… “ Takes a village “ madness — Tommy (@LendabarkerT) April 20, 2020

This lockdown and home schooling must scare the establishment to their wits end. Heaven forbid kids learn critical thinking, cordial discourse and an open mind. They want your kids to memorise their conventional wisdom and not dare to criticise it! — Gibbo (@Gibbo80Gibbo) April 20, 2020

As we mentioned, the article on banning homeschooling didn’t even mention public schools closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus; this is how these people think all day, every day.

Sounds like we need an experiment. Let’s abolish the state and see if parents still exist — Doc Locksley (@DocLocksley) April 20, 2020

I was onboard as soon as you said "let's abolish the state". — Gerhardt Allen Forbes (@GForbes7777) April 20, 2020

I have not been awake long enough to accurately type my angry response to that 1984 asshat- dependency on the state was the goal of govt education the whole time. — Rebecca 👸🏻 (@SmurfetteClark) April 20, 2020

All the more reason for more and more people to continue doing it.

If the so-called elite don't want you doing it, that's exactly what you should be doing. — kat c ⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸🦅4️⃣5️⃣ (@kchenette) April 20, 2020

They're getting nervous about our kids not getting 8 hours per day of brainwashing by them. — Matthew Kremer (@MM_Kremer) April 20, 2020

This is in the top 10 most evil ideas ever. — Curt (STILL Libertarian) 🤯 (@checkmatestate) April 20, 2020

He mustn’t have children to make such ignorant statements. It’s time to tell the emperor there are no new clothes, he’s naked. — bethr WWG1WGA (@beth52625) April 20, 2020

Did they tell you that Harvard got millions in bailout funds from the government even though it has a multi-billion endowment fund? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — EE2184 (@EE2184) April 20, 2020

Yeah, despite having a $40 billion endowment, Harvard got $9 million in relief from the CARES Act.

These people are insane. — Seriously? (@THATjsthappnd) April 20, 2020

Didn’t know Professor James Dwyer was elected to any office of authority ? — Tommy (@LendabarkerT) April 20, 2020

He’d better not be, ever.

So he's a crazy person? — Huck Follywood (@AndrewWilday) April 20, 2020

Crazy would imply he doesn't know what he is saying. What we have here is an evil person. — Aaron (@Jimmyjiim) April 20, 2020

What were parents called before there was a State? Who gave them parental rights? Someone should inform this nincompoop that inalienable rights are conferred by our Creator at birth, and the State ONLY exists to protect them. — Clearly Cleary (@cleary_clearly) April 20, 2020

Private and by invitation only. Not only are they liars seeking to rip away parental rights. They're also cowards. 🙄 Typical. — Kay Fellows 👑💎 (@KayFellowz) April 20, 2020

If anything were to bring about civil war, it would be government trying to take children from their parents. Come to my door because the state feels my children are no longer mine, you won't be leaving in the same condition you arrived in. — Jaron Guiley (@IRONRANGER_218) April 20, 2020

Wow! Is this guy for real? Frightening. — Sue Briggs (@SueB369) April 20, 2020

Meanwhile, kids are stuck home from school and learning that they can get through the day in a fraction of the time.

Bonus:

Harvard Magazine misspelled "arithmetic" in an image accompanying their anti-homeschooling article. Some people argued the misspelling was intentional to bash homeschoolers. BUT THEY JUST CORRECTED THE SPELLING That proves the embarrassing spelling mistake was not intentional. pic.twitter.com/Sj5QG3dSA5 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 20, 2020

