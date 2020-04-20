We’re honestly surprised by how many takes about the COVID-19 epidemic have somehow settled on racism, but here we are.

Despite having lost by more than 50,000 votes in the biggest voter turnout ever (despite voter suppression efforts), Stacey Abrams is still the governor of Georgia to many, and to them, the sting of illegitimate Gov. Brian Kemp opening up some businesses in the state hasn’t just rubbed them the wrong way; some are wondering if he’s specifically putting people of color in danger.

Here’s the governor himself:

Due to favorable data & more testing, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools & massage therapists can reopen Friday, April 24 with Minimum Basic Operations. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020

Minimum Basic Operations includes, but is not limited to, screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing masks & gloves if appropriate, separating workspaces by six feet, teleworking if possible & implementing staggered shifts. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020

So Bridget Todd is saying Kemp is sending the same people he disenfranchised to die by opening up the state too soon:

don't blame Black and brown folks in Georgia for this nightmare. Brian Kemp cheated his way into office by disenfranchising the same folks who he's now sending to die by reopening the state too soon. — Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) April 20, 2020

that's their plan. — Hey there bernie bros – STAY MAD (@RockOnLiberals) April 20, 2020

I wouldn't doubt if the plan was to kill off the most reliable voting demographic there is. I'm afraid for us as well… — Steflott (@stefffiellott) April 20, 2020

that's the part we need to discuss. he knows poor people and poc, specifically black people, are getting the worst of this. he's just trying to clear his path to re-election by literally killing the demographics he knows will vote against him — john¹²⁷ (@kenzojohnny) April 20, 2020

Sad truth😭 — atlgrrl (@atlgrrl1) April 20, 2020

The sad truth: Kemp is “literally killing the demographics he knows will vote against him.”

If they return to work and the federal government no longer has to pay $600 per week, where does that money go? It’s to also keep black and brown people from drawing unemployment. — Cre8nme (@Cre8nme4) April 20, 2020

Hell is going to be so white. — CFeketeComedy (@fekete_doug) April 20, 2020

Sigh. I’m so worried about black folks there right now. This virus is no joke and I worry about the elderly. — ✨ Quarantine Queen ✨ (@bronzegoddess9) April 20, 2020

Why shouldn't ppl like him be held accountable mass murder? Tort law suit or something. — hohms law (@HunsuckerJenni) April 20, 2020

As Joe Biden would say, “Come on, man!” (He’d better get used to saying that if he picks Abrams as his VP.)

Typing "blame white folks" would've been shorter. https://t.co/7Rk1Qqecdd — Mike Partyka (@MichaelJPartyka) April 20, 2020

Scream the lie loud and long enough and it becomes fact for stupid shithooks like this. “Sending them to die.” Wear a mask in public and maintain your spacing and the evil mean white man won’t be able to kill you. https://t.co/O0ULTus6ac — CaptYonah (@CaptYonah) April 20, 2020

This is false. But keep pushing this lie and stay mad that gap tooth lost an election with record turnout. — Cyle (@WildContrarian) April 20, 2020

So stupid. Seek help. — Heart Throb Rob (@RobertoConQueso) April 20, 2020

You don't even live in Georgia — so worry about your own politics, economy, and if you want to continue to shelter in place then that's your right. — chris clark (@voltrixclark) April 20, 2020

Stay. Home. If. That’s. What. You. Want. To. Do. — Liberty Belle (@Liberty21722421) April 20, 2020

Stop.. you are disgusting. Black and Brown people are smart enough to keep themselves safe. No one is dragging anyone outside their homes.. They don't need the govt. to run their lives.. #WalkAway — Lakelove65 (@lkm1939) April 20, 2020

So stay home — James Caster (@JameCaster63) April 20, 2020

Stay self-isolated in your home as long as you want … until a vaccine is developed a year or two from now if that’s your guideline.

