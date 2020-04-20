Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stands above the rest of the country’s governors when it comes to clamping down on people’s rights and freedoms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so it’s not surprising that the protest in Lansing was one of the earliest and largest against a stay-at-home order. She’s lobbying hard to be Joe Biden’s VP pick, though, so she’s been doing whatever she can to keep her face in front of the cameras.

On Monday the cameras caught her comparing the COVID-19 crisis to World War II, when she noted there was no one protesting the fact they had to go to work building planes and tanks.