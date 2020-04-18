There are several protests going on today at state capitols around the country against stay-at-home and other orders put in place by governors allegedly to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, although we don’t see how picking up a package of plant seed along with your gallon of milk in Michigan is going to put anyone in danger of contracting COVID-19.

As Twitchy reported, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson had on as a guest this week New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who said he “wasn’t thinking of the Bill of Rights” when he banned religious services in his state; he was just listening to the science. That was Thursday night. We learned on Friday that the woman who had organized the protest against New Jersey’s stay-at-home order was charged by police.

According to nj.com:

A woman was charged Friday for organizing a protest in Trenton of the stay-at-home orders instituted last month by Gov. Phil Murphy to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in New Jersey.

Kim Pagan, of Toms River was charged by the New Jersey State Police with violating the emergency orders, according to a release from New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

The protestors gathered outside the Statehouse and other locations in Trenton on Friday afternoon as Murphy and state health officials held their daily coronavirus press briefing.

Trending

That’s what he told Carlson.

It’s a non-essential activity according to the Raleigh police.

We’ve already seen some governors order state lockdowns until June 10; get ready for a lot more protests.

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chargedemergency ordersFirst AmendmentNew JerseyPhil Murphyproteststay-at-home order