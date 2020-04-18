There are several protests going on today at state capitols around the country against stay-at-home and other orders put in place by governors allegedly to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, although we don’t see how picking up a package of plant seed along with your gallon of milk in Michigan is going to put anyone in danger of contracting COVID-19.

As Twitchy reported, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson had on as a guest this week New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who said he “wasn’t thinking of the Bill of Rights” when he banned religious services in his state; he was just listening to the science. That was Thursday night. We learned on Friday that the woman who had organized the protest against New Jersey’s stay-at-home order was charged by police.

Woman charged for organizing protest of Murphy’s coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/0XszkGnpSP — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 18, 2020

According to nj.com:

A woman was charged Friday for organizing a protest in Trenton of the stay-at-home orders instituted last month by Gov. Phil Murphy to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in New Jersey. Kim Pagan, of Toms River was charged by the New Jersey State Police with violating the emergency orders, according to a release from New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. The protestors gathered outside the Statehouse and other locations in Trenton on Friday afternoon as Murphy and state health officials held their daily coronavirus press briefing.

Where do we send donations for her lawsuit against the tyrant @GovMurphy? — fanofzora (@fanofzora) April 18, 2020

This is insanity. How much longer are these tyrants going to get away with unlawful citations and false arrests . Aren't Constitutional rights in force anymore @GovMurphy . She must get an attorney ASAP — 🇺🇸 Pamnsc 🇮🇱 (@pamnsc) April 18, 2020

“Woman charged with exercising her right to assembly, speech, and redress of government…”

Fixed it — :.T.A.R.S. 🕙 (@TarsNot) April 18, 2020

As a retired Jersey Trooper this breaks my heart. — william hughes (@HughesSarge) April 18, 2020

Founding fathers rolling over in their graves — AmericanMade (@boomertastic1) April 18, 2020

Remember, that whole Constitution thing is above his pay grade. — Citizen not a Subject (@CBakerShow) April 18, 2020

That’s what he told Carlson.

USA: Bill of rights? Murphy: What’s that? USA: OK, what about the Constitution? Murphy: Um..er…um…, nope, still nothing — Ed Kirwan (@EKDramatist) April 18, 2020

its symbolic prosecution… the governor will not push this because it clearly violates the 1st Amendment and he will not want this to get to the point of federal review because the State will lose. This woman needs to get to fed court now with a 1A suit and a 1983 action — scott sherman (@Bsfan85) April 18, 2020

Seriously these democrat governors are punch drunk nuts. — Fed up (@Jim24leighton) April 18, 2020

Woman charged for expressing constitutionally protected rights — ¡Jorge! (@CnPlayground) April 18, 2020

Yeah right that won't stick, it's a political protest. What? Without a permit? Seriously NJ? You want tons of rules on your life decisions because you can't do that yourself? No? Grow UP! Go take a liberty and freedom class you all need it. — Thrillerwriter (@blastoffwriter) April 18, 2020

Since when is protesting illegal in the U.S.A? — Paul Adams (@paadams63) April 18, 2020

It’s a non-essential activity according to the Raleigh police.

Are we now Hong Kong? This is not going to end well. — Freedom🗽45🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022 (@Lwbayfront) April 18, 2020

We’ve already seen some governors order state lockdowns until June 10; get ready for a lot more protests.

Related: