First, this clip doesn’t come from Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, but Wednesday’s. Second, we’ve been told so many times that it’s racist to refer to either the Chinese virus or the Wuhan virus because viruses don’t have borders — they affect everyone. Third, liberals went crazy when President Trump announced he was going to withhold funding for the World Health Organization because so many countries around the world depend on it, especially now. The editor of the medical journal The Lancet said it was a “crime against humanity” to defund the WHO — “Every scientist, every health worker, every citizen must resist and rebel against this appalling betrayal of global solidarity.”

So in the name of global solidarity, President Trump announced that the U.S. might be sending ventilators to other countries that need them … including Russia. That ticked off ’80 hitmaker Richard Marx:

But … what happened to all the talk about no borders and global solidarity? Remember when they accused Trump of adopting the campaign slogan “America First” from the Nazis?

CNN’s Asha Rappanga couldn’t believe — well, she could — that the president was “hoarding” ventilators to send to Russia.

He’s hoarding ventilators to give to…Russia??!? https://t.co/fTMlDQDQOD — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) April 15, 2020

Why did you guys not include the earlier part of the quote? Trump: “We’re going to be helping Italy, Spain, France, other nations, and we’re going to be helping them strongly. I think Russia is going to need ventilators. They’re having a hard time in Moscow” (They're both CNN) https://t.co/6wlnWd4H1V pic.twitter.com/vCnQFCQX1b — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 16, 2020

But RUSSIA!

Trump: “We’re going to be helping Italy, Spain, France, other nations & we’re going to be helping them strongly. I think Russia is going to need ventilators. They’re having a hard time in Moscow. We’re going to help them. We’re going to help other countries that need ventilators” pic.twitter.com/gWLfNSChJH — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 16, 2020

And suddenly everyone who thinks MAGA hats are racist is wondering why the president isn’t putting American citizens first (he is).

Fake news gonna fake. — YoSniper (@YoSniperGames) April 16, 2020

Blue checkmarks are going to blue checkmark. that's what they do. — Aksel_steve (@steve_aksel) April 16, 2020

CNN employees should be called operatives and not journalists at this point. If there isn't investigations in who is propping this dead husk of a news organization with foreign money then there needs to be one ASAP — Alan (@ComradexSnarky) April 16, 2020

Why are we giving ventilators to other countries when there are plenty of people here in the United States that need them? — (((Vera Dee))) 🌹 (@v_this_v_that) April 16, 2020

We have an excess now since the models were so disastrously wrong. — Marty (@ThatMartyGuy1) April 16, 2020

It does sound like Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s never criticized for his response to the coronavirus, might have overestimated the need. Now he’s sending ventilators to other states.

It appears that Gov. Cuomo did not actually need 30,000 ventilators. From today's perspective, if NY has passed peak need for ventilators, how many did it, in fact, need when Cuomo made that statement? — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 15, 2020

Dosen't matter no one will ask him the hard questions — Linster! (@Linster55) April 15, 2020

Let us remember this was the guy who demanded 30,000 ventilators and said 26,000 could die if he didn’t get them. He didn’t get them and 26K didn’t die for lack of them. Now…. https://t.co/iwOqEZuMJe — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 15, 2020

Depending on how things go here and how much of a supply we end up turning out, we might indeed have enough to send to other countries — and that’s good unless one of those countries is Russia. They keep telling us we’re supposed to blame the Chinese government and not its people for the coronavirus, so why shouldn’t we help the Russian people if they need it? Because that makes Trump a traitor, that’s why.

