Do we miss George W. Bush sometimes? A little. And he’s been a great ex-president: laying low and doing some wonderful humanitarian work in Africa. But it was more than a little off-putting to see the George W. Bush Presidential Center feature a piece on how the coronavirus crisis has shown that the United States needs to reassess its stance on globalization.

"When the crisis is over…we must be ready to come together around a new strategy for globalization that secures its benefits and cures its ills."- @EconGrowth https://t.co/GbAGiLtkeg — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) April 15, 2020

That’s Matthew Rooney, director of the economic growth program at the George W. Bush Institute, writing. He does mention some downsides of globalization, such as climate change and “structural changes to our economy”:

… Too many people feel not just left behind, but betrayed. The result has been a political backlash that increasingly threatens the prosperity and security that globalization has brought. The current crisis appears to be strengthening this backlash, as more and more leaders in the United States and Europe call to bring manufacturing back home and put the brakes on immigration, whatever the cost.

We don’t know; bringing the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment back home seems like a really good idea right now, seeing the quality of what China’s putting out.

So, less “America first” and more globalization anyone?

Name one benefit any American CITIZEN has gleaned from globalization. Not your vile fraternity of rich American corporate bandits, but the hard-working taxpayers of this beloved Republic. Not one of us has benefited at all. We get the bill and the diseases. You all get the dough. https://t.co/uQGucQxnBG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 15, 2020

Hell yes James!! Preach it!!!! — volsrus (@Volsrus1) April 15, 2020

Don't know the 'true' purpose of the Bush Presidential Center, but it would be well advised to keep its nose out of the current political situation. No win. — Donald Dennis (@DonaldDennis6) April 16, 2020

Why would the USA be for globalization? Other countries need us far more than we need them. — Cable Me (@cable_me) April 15, 2020

I still can hear, in Bush 41’s first SOTU address, the term “New World Order” spoken more than 20 times. Since then, there hasn’t been a single POTUS, until Trump, who has addressed the dangers of globalism. After Reagan, they ALL promoted NWO’s agenda against our own interests. — Valerie (@ValTheeGal) April 15, 2020

To propose a new an improved “globalism” during a pandemic with our medical supply chain destroyed And when other countries have seen the dangers and are opting out Shows the tone deafness only elites can show. Thank god for Trump. — Ghost of VanGogh #JoinTheNRANow (@ghostofvangogh1) April 16, 2020

New World Order, hard pass, NO🛑 — Lisa (@Scottymcnurse) April 16, 2020

Are you kidding me? After all this and what you’ve done to this great state of Texas with your open borders? Seriously? — ⚜️⚜️⚜ ⚜️ Kathleen ⚜️ ⚜️ ⚜️ ⚜️ (@KNP2BP) April 15, 2020

Isn’t your idea of globalization what exacerbated the pandemic?

Open borders

Meds & other faulty products from China

Dependence on oil from the Terrorists who hate us What a disappointment you were to me. — Ann 🕊 (@Doodisgirl) April 16, 2020

I regret my vote.

I’m glad we have a President now, who thinks, AMERICA FIRST, and not Globalization First.

I regret my vote. — Cw Brotherton – Goshawk DigiArt Comics (@brotherton_cw) April 15, 2020

I regret every day that I ever voted for you and defended you. — Jules (@JulesPSpencer) April 15, 2020

This is why I had to hold my nose with a pair of vice grips when I voted for you. — Awnree (@Awnree1) April 15, 2020

Wow I’m glad you posted this ! Proof of mass elitist plan to use globalization to gain complete control. — CaliRebe (@CaliRebelRebe) April 15, 2020

Nope! F/O — John Snyder (@jwsnyder00_john) April 16, 2020

NO! Globalization Kills! — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) April 15, 2020

You have to be incredibly tone deaf to see all that's happening in the World and actually think it's a good time to promote globalization. — The4Ds (@The4DsinCO) April 16, 2020

Tone deaf. — Kay Taylor (@KayTaylor3) April 16, 2020

No, thanks! You have the gall to cry for “globalization” AGAIN, when you, Carter, Clinton & Obama are the reason why China has become so powerful & they’re using it against us now! We are in this situation now because you valued 💵 & power globally than serving “We, the People!” pic.twitter.com/xGEnvTdSnM — Kassie🌟🌟🌟- Text TRUMP to 88022 (@Janee_Roemer) April 15, 2020

Kassie on The Bush Center… pic.twitter.com/2IVurXGEH6 — Orcas Revenge (@OrcasRevenge) April 15, 2020

I read this as, ‘let’s tax Americans out of their homes to foot the bill for the rest of the world’. NO THANKS — johnsons4#2A (@bradywilliamj) April 15, 2020

Make America Great Again is ALL we need to do. Let the other countries figure out what they need to do for their own people. America First!#Trump2020🇺🇸 — S.L. Stiles (@StacyLStiles) April 16, 2020

Not a chance in hell. Selling this country out at the expense of its citizens and communities to the false song of globalization will never be forgiven. It will be the poisonous Bush legacy for decades to come. We will never forget. — Deb (@esqlegaleagle) April 15, 2020

You can stick your globalist agenda where the sun don't shine. — ✨QZ Suzy (@SEAtherton3) April 16, 2020

I'm old enough to remember when calling these people "globalists" used to get you called a conspiracy theorist. Now they practically shout it from the rooftops. — 🇺🇸TRMOF🇮🇱 (@trmof) April 16, 2020

This right here is ever more reason to re elect @realDonaldTrump. You people are like a virus without a cure. The only way to keep you at bay and keep our country, and it’s hard working people safe, is to NEVER elect another one like you. — Bama_Girl2020 (@Bama_Girl2020) April 16, 2020

People around the world have had enough of "Globalization." There is going to be hell to pay for the destruction it has caused. #WWG1WGA — Proactive Prepper (@proactivePrep) April 16, 2020

Nope. We must MAGA. Screw China. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) April 15, 2020

Globalization? No thanks, we elected Trump for a reason. — Switch 625 ⭐⭐⭐ (Doug) 🇺🇸 (@Doug625) April 16, 2020

I tried to tell people that Bush wasn't conservative…. — Käijin Sämä ☕ (@wallybert) April 15, 2020

Globalization? We would not be in this mess if it weren't for "Globalization". Sorry, but We are a planet of sovereign nations and all your 5th Columns are about to be rendered as obsolete as the blackmail that held them up for decades. Buh bye, IMF, WTO, WHO, UN. pic.twitter.com/dpAmhqdlfO — FarThrustStarDust (@DustFar) April 15, 2020

That tweet didn’t go over too well. What do they do at the Bush Center anyway?

Related: