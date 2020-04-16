CNN has been doing a great job at parroting Chinese propaganda. As Twitchy reported, the network recently posted to its website a piece pretty much cut-and-pasted from the People’s Liberation Army’s website reporting that China’s navy has done a much better job controlling the spread of the coronavirus than the U.S. Navy. (CNN ended up totally overhauling the story the next day.)

But CNN surprised many Thursday by reporting some breaking news: China, it seems, hid critical information about the coronavirus from both its own citizens and the world.

Big, if true.

The guy spouting conspiracies about how it might have been released from a lab in Wuhan?

This certainly is some shocking new information.

