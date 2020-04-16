CNN has been doing a great job at parroting Chinese propaganda. As Twitchy reported, the network recently posted to its website a piece pretty much cut-and-pasted from the People’s Liberation Army’s website reporting that China’s navy has done a much better job controlling the spread of the coronavirus than the U.S. Navy. (CNN ended up totally overhauling the story the next day.)

But CNN surprised many Thursday by reporting some breaking news: China, it seems, hid critical information about the coronavirus from both its own citizens and the world.

Chinese government hid critical information from its people and the world when epidemic began @David_Culver reports pic.twitter.com/9sUVIUu5tF — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 16, 2020

Big, if true.

You don’t say 😐 — JayJay (@tantrumblue1) April 16, 2020

Can’t believe China News Network admitted this — MsTexasRash⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@rash_jo) April 16, 2020

This was news about 4 months ago but whatever. — just your regular joe 🤔 (@jdeclue) April 16, 2020

You should rename your show “The Last to Know with Jake Tapper.” — The Head of John the Baptist (@On_a_Platter) April 16, 2020

Oh hey welcome to the party — Dr. Wuhan (@ohheywhatup) April 16, 2020

Welcome to 2020 CNN. I’m really glad you are catching up! — Moses (@MosesIAmWhoIAm) April 16, 2020

They didn’t hide it from Senator Tom Cotton! — Mint (@Babbas70) April 16, 2020

The guy spouting conspiracies about how it might have been released from a lab in Wuhan?

People won’t believe the story because it’s coming from Tapper. The Chinese are clever. — Entitlement Complex (@EntitlementC) April 16, 2020

china also had the WHO lie about it and help cover it up https://t.co/ftyBC1XZz4 — Federal Spy Guy (@FederalSpyGuy) April 16, 2020

And the wet markets are still open, wanna know why? Because they need it as cover so they can blame the market for the outbreak, and not either of the TWO labs studying viruses nearby… — James Matthew (@LittleKeesie) April 16, 2020

This certainly is some shocking new information.

