Fox News is reporting Wednesday that multiple sources are confirming that COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan laboratory and was transmitted from a bat to “patient zero.”

BREAKING: Fox News Reports U.S. Officials Have ‘High Confidence’ Coronavirus Leaked From Lab https://t.co/KdmHj9I2lJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 15, 2020

Yes, this is huge. A must-read on how this virus debacle likely descended on us, confirming the degree to which China must pay for what they’ve done to us and the world. https://t.co/ywABowNoLJ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) April 15, 2020

This story, from ⁦@BretBaier⁩, was the basis of ⁦@johnrobertsFox⁩’s question to POTUS at the WH briefing tonight. https://t.co/MPd63Lol0Q — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 15, 2020

Fox News’ John Roberts asked President Trump about the possible origin of the coronavirus outbreak at Wednesday’s press briefing:

JR: "Multiple sources are telling FNC today that the United States government now has high confidence that while the coronavirus is a naturally occurring virus, it emanated a virology lab in Wuhan" Trump on convo w/Xi: "I don’t want to discuss what I talked to him about the lab" pic.twitter.com/llcsPLNuF1 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 15, 2020

BREAKING: China Blamed Wet Market To ‘Deflect Blame’ From Lab, DESTROYED Evidence https://t.co/yI1qdE9dAH — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 15, 2020

And @johnrobertsFox winds, he shoots, he scores the most revealing moment on the origin of this crisis. @realDonaldTrump essentially confirms story by not commenting on it or denying it, but saluting Roberts’ sources. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) April 15, 2020

Bret Baier writes:

COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan laboratory not as a bioweapon, but as part of China’s effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States, multiple sources who have been briefed on the details of early actions by China’s government and seen relevant materials tell Fox News. This may be the “costliest government coverup of all time,” one of the sources said. The sources believe the initial transmission of the virus was bat-to-human, and that “patient zero” worked at the laboratory, then went into the population in Wuhan. … Documents detail early efforts by doctors at the lab and early efforts at containment. The Wuhan wet market initially identified as a possible point of origin never sold bats, and the sources tell Fox News that blaming the wet market was an effort by China to deflect blame from the laboratory, along with the country’s propaganda efforts targeting the U.S. and Italy.

It seems even more people owe Sen. Tom Cotton an apology.

Huge.

Fox news's John Roberts:

"Multiple sources are telling FNC today that the US government now has high confidence that while the coronavirus is a naturally occurring virus, it emanated a virology lab in Wuhan" Listen to Trump's reply. pic.twitter.com/sIfcIlS735 — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) April 15, 2020

ESPECIALLY the very last part.

It's inappropriate to discuss what I've discussed with Xi.

That says a lot. — Alexander Peresviet (@AlexPeresviet) April 15, 2020

There is no doubt that we know the truth. — David Keith Keene (@DavidKeithKeen1) April 15, 2020

