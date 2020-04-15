Fox News is reporting Wednesday that multiple sources are confirming that COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan laboratory and was transmitted from a bat to “patient zero.”

Fox News’ John Roberts asked President Trump about the possible origin of the coronavirus outbreak at Wednesday’s press briefing:

Bret Baier writes:

COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan laboratory not as a bioweapon, but as part of China’s effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States, multiple sources who have been briefed on the details of early actions by China’s government and seen relevant materials tell Fox News.

This may be the “costliest government coverup of all time,” one of the sources said.

The sources believe the initial transmission of the virus was bat-to-human, and that “patient zero” worked at the laboratory, then went into the population in Wuhan.

Documents detail early efforts by doctors at the lab and early efforts at containment. The Wuhan wet market initially identified as a possible point of origin never sold bats, and the sources tell Fox News that blaming the wet market was an effort by China to deflect blame from the laboratory, along with the country’s propaganda efforts targeting the U.S. and Italy.

It seems even more people owe Sen. Tom Cotton an apology.

