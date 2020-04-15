As Twitchy reported, as people out of work thanks to the COVID-19 epidemic line up at food banks, Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” to give a tour of her massive commercial-grade freezers packed with luxury ice cream to help her get through “these trying times.”

We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/dqA32d5lU1 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2020

We thought that was pretty tone-deaf, but someone at the Joe Biden campaign thought they’d play on his known affection for ice cream to compliment Pelosi on her great taste:

cute plutocrats in each others mentions — Jawn Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt 🌹 (@Jawn_Hancock) April 14, 2020

That's it. I'm an anarchist now. — Winkle, just a dude (@WinkleAbides) April 14, 2020

I’ve seen enough. Vermin Supreme 2020! — Michael (@Berniewouldawon) April 14, 2020

Says one multi-millionaire to another multi-millionaire. And Biden never had a real job outside of government — Miriam (@MiriamIrvine) April 15, 2020

I wonder what the average Americans freezer looks like……you know, the ones that aren't multimillionaires. — Anthony Farda (@anthonypfarda) April 15, 2020

$13 ice cream in a $25,000 freezer. Tone deaf af, and your campaign added its stamp of approval to it. @SirajAHashmi ✍✍✍✍ — Socially & Emotionally Distanced Beard (@llcthecableguy) April 15, 2020

Jeni’s is ice cream for the 1% — Lisa the Lefty (@lisahasthots) April 14, 2020

Just wow. That ice cream is $13 a pint. One of Pelosi's pints of ice cream is worth a bag of groceries for we plebs. Disgusting. — Militant_Normalita⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@iWideOpen) April 15, 2020

$13 pints of ice cream in a $24,000 freezer… a real representative of the people. — FiddlerOnDylan'sCoof (@on_fiddler) April 15, 2020

Hard hitting news that’s helping millions of Americans during this pandemic. — Jen Conway (@HeyJenConway) April 14, 2020

But does she smell good Joe? I doubt it. — Born Too Late (@Averb16) April 14, 2020

#JoesGhostWriter is obviously bored. — The Ambivalent Warrior (@marshalltate) April 14, 2020

i wonder which low level staffer sent this tweet while joe was napping — THE KRYSTAL BALLERZ🔮 (@KrystalBallerz) April 14, 2020

Whoever runs your PR accounts need to understand that this does NOT make you two look more relatable to the millions of voters who are out of money, out of food, out of healthcare and scared about the next few months. — Brandon🌹 (@napmasters) April 14, 2020

.@SpeakerPelosi is responsible for the most tone deaf tweet in the history of Twitter, and you choose to AMPLIFY it?

You need to be tweeting about 19 million newly unemployed American citizens struggling to buy food, at least you do if you want our votes. — GoonrGrrl (@GoonrGrrl) April 15, 2020

Absolutely tone-deaf and pitiless. — #TrumpIsObamasLegacy 🔥🌹 (@ChattyEmu) April 15, 2020

You guys are *trying* to lose this election. — mark🌹 is 'irresponsible' (@mr_impermanence) April 14, 2020

Its peak liberal privilege to show a fridge full of ice cream to people who can't afford their Bills. So glad Nancy has ice cream and is at home instead of on the congressional floor while I can't afford rent this month. — Fuck Biden Fuck Bernie vote 3rd party (@Red__son) April 14, 2020

People like Fancy Nancy who are worth MILLIONS thanks to a lifetime of being a crooked politician can afford $12 a pint ice cream. It's a slap in the face that she even accepts her government paid salary while millions of Americans are starving. — DREG-Queen (@taserthis1984) April 14, 2020

Ah yes the ice cream show-and-tell while cutting off paychecks for small business workers. The Pelosi special. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 15, 2020

Let them eat ice cream. pic.twitter.com/0Q4ZhcBAF5 — Wyatt Gwyon — in Nancy Pelosi's Fridge (@Grtmooglie) April 15, 2020

This is hilarious and sad because we know Biden isn't making these tweets. Who is in control of his twitter? — Keith Y🧢 (@yerbs7) April 14, 2020

Joe’s staffers been busy making joe appear vibrant.pic.twitter.com/O4EV2rfFha — 𝖕ɐɯ 𝖘ı 𝖕𝖑ɹ𝖔ʍ ǝɥʇ/hī-ˈdräk-sē-ˈklōr-ə-kwēn (@BeatriceofEste) April 14, 2020

Mediocracy : A dominant class consisting of mediocre people, or a system in which mediocrity is rewarded Example: The USA is modeled by the MSM which are leading to mediocracy. Indeed, in 2020 the Dem. Party has nominated a corrupt and incompetent candidate called Joe Biden — K Dam (@KamelDamerdji) April 14, 2020

