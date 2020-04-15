As Twitchy reported, as people out of work thanks to the COVID-19 epidemic line up at food banks, Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” to give a tour of her massive commercial-grade freezers packed with luxury ice cream to help her get through “these trying times.”

We thought that was pretty tone-deaf, but someone at the Joe Biden campaign thought they’d play on his known affection for ice cream to compliment Pelosi on her great taste:

