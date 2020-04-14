Listen, we all knew that President Trump and the media were going to have a rocky relationship before he was even elected; he was getting crowds at his rallies to chant “fake news,” and the mainstream media, well … they were obviously in the tank for Hillary Clinton from Day 1, regardless of who the Republicans put forward.

It looked like that relationship couldn’t get any worse until Tuesday, the day after Trump called out the media with video clips of them downplaying the severity of the coronavirus. Trump defunding the World Health Organization was taken personally by nearly each and every member of the press, who considered it a personal insult that Trump would try to shift the blame from himself to China, for releasing the virus and lying about it, and the WHO for parroting the lies and freezing out countries like Taiwan.

MSNBC’s Christopher Hayes, who’s been known to cry into his sweater, surprised exactly zero conservatives when he admitted that the aftermath of the 2016 election was one of the “absolutely darkest moments” of his life. Had he been at the Javits Center we’d surely have footage of him curled up on the floor crying or vomiting in one of the restrooms like all the other Clinton supporters.

In my absolutely darkest moments right after the 2016 election I could not imagine this moment: thousands of Americans dying a day, an economic contraction to rival the Great Depression and Trump just listing off the names of CEOs while congratulating himself for a job well done — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 14, 2020

just incredibly bleak — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 14, 2020

The economic contraction that followed the greatest economic expansion in history? Did Hayes ever imagine that? Did he imagine China letting loose the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of Trump being elected?

Imagine Hillary Clinton losing an election as the darkest moment of your life. https://t.co/4RP932ktj3 — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) April 14, 2020

Your "darkest moments right after the 2016 election" says it all, cupcake. Get a grip. https://t.co/J3yBz6aEQh — hypervista (@hypervista) April 14, 2020

i guess if the outcome of an election leads to your darkest moment in life, life's pretty good https://t.co/eilCJjkvS2 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 14, 2020

You also took 3 months to realize China was lying about it's numbers, so maybe you should sit this out for a while. — Magills (@magills_) April 14, 2020

What an admission of complete bias. You're utterly useless as a news source. — Winnie the Flu ℹ🇬🇪🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@GodfreyBouillon) April 14, 2020

I'm sorry this is happening to you. — AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) April 14, 2020

You also couldn’t imagine the economic successes that happened up to the virus invading, nor can you now imagine how quickly the recovery will be.

Face it, you have no imagination. You’re stuck in a worldview that guarantees nightmares.#GetHelp — The Unknown Tweeter (@AHNastyface) April 14, 2020

A dream scenario for you, no? — xyzzy (@60sRadical) April 14, 2020

Your opinion matters because…? The death rate of Americans per day is actually probably LOWER because of quarantining. The underlying economy is strong and will roar back. This does in some sense fulfill a lot of doom-and-gloom leftists' fantasies, though, which is sad. https://t.co/Y2BjZ6KaS1 — 🇺🇸 doctorcherokee ✝️🩹🩺 (@doctorcherokee) April 14, 2020

all those people he listed are attending a meeting by phone tomorrow or within the next few days to give input into how to get their companies back open and what steps they can take. WOW keep the hate going it is very obvious Chris — fancygirl (@hhoudini44) April 14, 2020

You have no business complaining, CCPMSDNC is the enemy within. pic.twitter.com/9CTR2j978f — Rep. Steven Smith (R-GA) 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) April 14, 2020

You’re so full of it — Jackie (@JJFan18) April 14, 2020

Peak twitter irrational,hyperbolic,mostly stupid and grandstanding https://t.co/xdl9lDfB2z — sorrowen (@sorrowen) April 14, 2020

I'm sorry he didn't thank MSNBC for anything. — Carpetfrog (@Carpetfrawg) April 14, 2020

He really has done a great job. Our press on the other hand has behaved exactly as expected — abominably. — To The Hague With You (@TONYSTA54198931) April 14, 2020

Dr. Birx said 2 weeks ago that 200,000 people were going to die. Since then, 15 million have filed for unemployment and Birx's numbers have been adjusted to below 60K. Roughly a bad flu season. But rather than criticize Fauci and Birx, Chris Hayes shares his "dark moment." — Lex (@lex6m) April 14, 2020

Over three years later… https://t.co/SqSswuchFP — Michael Parekh (@MParekh) April 14, 2020

We’ll say it: We’re sorry this is happening to you.

Related: