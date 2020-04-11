As Twitchy reported a couple of days ago, Impeachment Task Force member and #SexStrike leader Alyssa Milano, who flits from one liberal cause to another like a moth, had again landed on gun control, shocked to learn that gun sales were up during the coronavirus crisis — at a time when cops are being told not to arrest people and inmates are being freed because of the risk of the coronavirus spreading in prisons.

Her advice in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic? Wash your hands, maintain social distancing, and don’t bring guns into the house.

She even had a handy new hashtag for her shiny new cause: #StopTheCoronavirusGunSurge.

We have a little bit more respect for Brady chapter president Griffin Dix, who lost his 15-year-old son in an unintentional shooting with a gun that was stored unlocked and loaded. But it’s still odd for people to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason to close down gun stores when that’s their goal 365 days a year anyway.

Dix writes:

In March an astounding 3,740,688 background checks took place, according to the FBI.

While this does not correlate exactly with gun sales, it is close and tells us that more guns were sold than any time since the background check system began in 1998.

This purchasing of firearms is not surprising now that the COVID-19 virus is causing unpredictable health and financial disruption. People are afraid a desperate person will break into their home. President Trump has called COVID-19 “the Chinese virus” as if we were being attacked by foreigners.

OK, we’d thought we were dealing with a serious person until we got to a complaint about President Trump calling COVID-19 the Chinese virus. We’re out.

Trending

That … and more. The gun-grabbers are clawing as much as they can and taking every opportunity.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BradycoronavirusGriffin DixgunsThe Hill