As Twitchy reported a couple of days ago, Impeachment Task Force member and #SexStrike leader Alyssa Milano, who flits from one liberal cause to another like a moth, had again landed on gun control, shocked to learn that gun sales were up during the coronavirus crisis — at a time when cops are being told not to arrest people and inmates are being freed because of the risk of the coronavirus spreading in prisons.

Her advice in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic? Wash your hands, maintain social distancing, and don’t bring guns into the house.

She even had a handy new hashtag for her shiny new cause: #StopTheCoronavirusGunSurge.

We have a little bit more respect for Brady chapter president Griffin Dix, who lost his 15-year-old son in an unintentional shooting with a gun that was stored unlocked and loaded. But it’s still odd for people to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason to close down gun stores when that’s their goal 365 days a year anyway.

This piece by Brady leader @griffindix summarizes the risks posed by surging gun sales amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Keeping gun shops open will not only contribute to the spread of the virus, but it will also increase its deadly toll. #EndFamilyFire https://t.co/t640z0jM5D — Brady | United Against Gun Violence (@bradybuzz) April 11, 2020

Dix writes:

In March an astounding 3,740,688 background checks took place, according to the FBI. While this does not correlate exactly with gun sales, it is close and tells us that more guns were sold than any time since the background check system began in 1998. This purchasing of firearms is not surprising now that the COVID-19 virus is causing unpredictable health and financial disruption. People are afraid a desperate person will break into their home. President Trump has called COVID-19 “the Chinese virus” as if we were being attacked by foreigners.

OK, we’d thought we were dealing with a serious person until we got to a complaint about President Trump calling COVID-19 the Chinese virus. We’re out.

Wait. A gun control advocacy group thinks guns are bad? THIS. CHANGES. EVERYTHING. https://t.co/y9X7RUhBp8 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 11, 2020

Dr. Dix — I’m sorry about what happened to your son. Tragic. But there are ways to safely store guns that don’t render them useless for personal protection. Or require undoing RKBA as an individual right. Millions of first-time gun owners clearly agree. Rethink your paradigm. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) April 11, 2020

I hope that one positive outcome of this economic shutdown is your bankruptcy and dissolution. — BTME (@btme87) April 11, 2020

If you close the gun shops and churches, we get to close the abortion clinics. Either people get to exercise their constitutional rights or they don't. — Ankylus (@ankylus) April 11, 2020

3 million new gun owners have discovered you’ve been lying to them all along. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) April 11, 2020

Behold as gun sales increase and gun deaths don’t… yet again — The Nick (@TheBookOfNick) April 11, 2020

Criminals are being released from prison, police aren't responding to emergency calls and civil liberties are endangered and being taken away in every state and here you are telling people too bad. — Chris (@ChrisMears00) April 11, 2020

Gun stores perform background checks.

Isn’t this what you wanted? — Sean Quigley 🇺🇸 (@SeanQuigley87) April 11, 2020

That … and more. The gun-grabbers are clawing as much as they can and taking every opportunity.

