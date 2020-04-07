President Trump held his daily coronavirus press briefing Tuesday afternoon, which meant there were plenty of hot takes for journalists to take away from it. Understanding federalism and the Constitution, Trump said at one point that if your state’s governor fails to protect you, the federal government will.
.@realDonaldTrump: "I will protect you if your governor fails. If you have a governor that's failing you, we will protect you."
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 7, 2020
I will protect you if you're Governor fails. President says he personally will protect people after deferring to Governors for this entire crisis.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 7, 2020
The hottest take, though, came from NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell, who seemed to have trouble with the concept of federalism.
NEW LANGUAGE FROM TRUMP:
"I will protect you if your governor fails"
BUT he has insisted the federal government is the "BACKUP"
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) April 7, 2020
Do journalists really just not understand basic English? https://t.co/4xzjyFl2rc
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 7, 2020
✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 @SirajAHashmi https://t.co/utu2lm6dEM
— Bruce Exotic (@GayPatriotTM) April 7, 2020
You do know what "backup" means, right? 🤦🏻♀️
— American 🇺🇸 Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) April 7, 2020
That's where the "if" part comes in. If they fail, he'll be the backup. I seriously don't understand how you're unable to get this lol.
— Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) April 7, 2020
When the first thing fails, the second thing steps in… as backup
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) April 7, 2020
That's not "new language." It's restating the same thing two different ways, which apparently you still don't grasp.
— NH (@TwoQuoque) April 7, 2020
Um, that's literally what it means
— The John P. Arshon (@JohnParshon) April 7, 2020
Same damn thing. How much college have you had?
— Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) April 7, 2020
That’s the definition of backup. What’s the issue?
— fugitivemama in lockdown (@fugitivemama) April 7, 2020
You should read your own tweet again, but like..more slowly. I think you'll realize.
— Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) April 7, 2020
I'm sorry, Kelly, but award for dumbest question of the day has already been won by WH Reporter "Oil Price Guy" but do try again tomorrow.
— Jeffrey "Look, Fat" Voth (@Acuda4me) April 7, 2020
— Deedo M. (@Deedo_70) April 7, 2020
Give this tweet a re-read…but slowly.
— Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunlop235) April 7, 2020
You just gave the definition of “backup.”
— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 7, 2020
— Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) April 7, 2020
Do you understand federalism?
— Eric Phillips 🇺🇸 (@EricPhillipsUSA) April 7, 2020
she doesnt even know what "backup" means
— Colonel Angus (@WETDAWG75) April 7, 2020
Ready for that remedial English class?
— Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) April 7, 2020
I'm not sure how to tell you this, except…. that's exactly what "BACKUP" means.
— *My*World* (@Dbax1fan) April 7, 2020
I just can't bless your heart hard enough, Kelly…🙄
— CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) April 7, 2020
Yep. Basic English. Do you only speak Chinese?
— 🇺🇸 I ❤️ 45 🇺🇸 (@GodMagaWins) April 7, 2020
Alexa, define "backup" for Kelly.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 7, 2020
Words are hard for journalists, apparently.
— DefNotCatVader (@VaderDef) April 7, 2020
That is what backup means.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 7, 2020
That's right. Seriously what is your point respectfully I have no idea what you're trying to say there?
— William D Warden (@truthsayer1989) April 7, 2020
Federalism, Linda.
— monkeyboy10000 (@monkeyboy100001) April 7, 2020
English is my 4th language and even I know what “BACKUP” means. Good heavens news orgs definitely aren’t hiring the best these days.
— Viktoriia 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@ViktoriiaUAH) April 7, 2020
This…this is quite literally what backup means.
Like, how do you not get this? I’m sitting here, sincerely trying to figure out how you typed this out and thought “Got him now!”
— Captalist pig and 🎼LOOOOOVING🎼 it (@DezImpeach) April 7, 2020
— JStepp (@Stepp1A) April 7, 2020
They just don't understand that's the point of being a Democratic *Republic*. States handle their own until they can't then the federal government helps. Civics should be mandatory.
— Iodem (@tanyn2678) April 7, 2020
Of course, all of the TDS-afflicted are saying Trump’s just trying to shift the blame so he becomes the hero after governors botch their response.
