President Trump held his daily coronavirus press briefing Tuesday afternoon, which meant there were plenty of hot takes for journalists to take away from it. Understanding federalism and the Constitution, Trump said at one point that if your state’s governor fails to protect you, the federal government will.

 

The hottest take, though, came from NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell, who seemed to have trouble with the concept of federalism.

Of course, all of the TDS-afflicted are saying Trump’s just trying to shift the blame so he becomes the hero after governors botch their response.

