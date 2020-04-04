First, we just want to post this again before social media takes it down as fake news:

That poll, by the way, was of 6,227 physicians surveyed in 30 countries. In Spain, 72 percent of physicians said they had prescribed it.

The problem, though, is that President Trump called it a possible game-changer in a tweet and said during Saturday’s coronavirus briefing that he thinks COVID-19 patients should try it, though it’s up to them and their doctors.

So the new narrative now is that hydroxychloroquine — not the stuff you use to clean fish tanks — is dangerous, untested, and possibly deadly, even though doctors have been prescribing it for years off label for such diseases as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Here’s Obama bro John Favreau telling tens of thousands of doctors around the world they’re putting their patients’ lives at risk:

Hear that? You could die if your doctor prescribes hydroxychloroquine. Don’t take it!

And here’s CNN’s Brian Stelter having another fit.

Dangerous! Don’t take it, even if you have COVID-19 and your doctor prescribes it!

Again, this editor’s wife has been on Plaquenil for years (not for malaria, obviously) and it’s been a godsend. It’s generic, it’s cheap, and it’s plentiful. They’ll make more if they need to.

Jon Favreau said it could kill you.

Look: Trump never told anyone to ingest fish-tank cleaner. Hydroxychloroquine is a prescription medicine, meaning 1) you’d have to be sick and 2) a physician would have to prescribe it for you. How many people have died from taking it as prescribed? Maybe a journalist could look into it. Why did the FDA approve it for emergency use if it could kill you? Why are tens of thousands of doctors worldwide prescribing it for COVID-19 patients?

Why are people rooting so hard for this not to be a possible cure? We know why, and it’s not because they’re worried about false hope.

