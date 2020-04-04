First, we just want to post this again before social media takes it down as fake news:

Hydroxychloroquine rated 'most effective' coronavirus treatment, poll of doctors finds https://t.co/qjS8f0EXiv pic.twitter.com/02rJfRJLZA — New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2020

That poll, by the way, was of 6,227 physicians surveyed in 30 countries. In Spain, 72 percent of physicians said they had prescribed it.

The problem, though, is that President Trump called it a possible game-changer in a tweet and said during Saturday’s coronavirus briefing that he thinks COVID-19 patients should try it, though it’s up to them and their doctors.

So the new narrative now is that hydroxychloroquine — not the stuff you use to clean fish tanks — is dangerous, untested, and possibly deadly, even though doctors have been prescribing it for years off label for such diseases as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Here’s Obama bro John Favreau telling tens of thousands of doctors around the world they’re putting their patients’ lives at risk:

“What do you have to lose?” the president asks of trying chloroquines as a COVID treatment, stepping in on a question that had been directed to Fauci, who has voiced a different view. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 4, 2020

Just your life, I suppose https://t.co/KodmXQEaHj — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 4, 2020

Hear that? You could die if your doctor prescribes hydroxychloroquine. Don’t take it!

The drug has been approved since 1955, you fucking morons. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriotTM) April 4, 2020

Funny because Fauci, himself, said he would use it if he were tested positive. It was in the NEWS! Fancy that! — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) April 4, 2020

And here’s CNN’s Brian Stelter having another fit.

Why today's WH briefing was disturbing: presidential misinformation from the podium; dangerous and unconfirmed claims about hydroxychloroquine; gratuitous shots at rival politicians. pic.twitter.com/dHqUtCzkKC — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 4, 2020

Dangerous! Don’t take it, even if you have COVID-19 and your doctor prescribes it!

Brian sees himself like this pic.twitter.com/NmlOCBAF5f — TheSaltyOne (@FOPTonyReed) April 4, 2020

We see him and his network like this pic.twitter.com/xWSO5OvCWw — TheSaltyOne (@FOPTonyReed) April 4, 2020

Must. Keep. Fear narrative. Going. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) April 4, 2020

CNN'S Brian Stelter is trying to stoke fear about coronavirus treatment in hopes of prolonging the crisis and causing more damage nationwide. https://t.co/iFxOwGU20T — TrueGrit (@MichaelTruGrit) April 5, 2020

Someone is anti-hope b/c that goes hand-in-hand with being anti-Trump. Trump and the others at the briefing SAID it's not for everyone and even some shouldn't based on their health history. But sure, be unhinged. Alinsky tactics all the time at CNN https://t.co/osc9QSJhO6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 4, 2020

CNN is not a real news organization. https://t.co/NHShDsLwzE — RBe (@RBPundit) April 4, 2020

Brian is worried that his wife’s medicine may be useful in treating Coronavirus, therefore cutting her short of her prescription?

Sounds selfish and not at all hopeful to me. — American Man🗯 (@RScarberry3) April 4, 2020

Again, this editor’s wife has been on Plaquenil for years (not for malaria, obviously) and it’s been a godsend. It’s generic, it’s cheap, and it’s plentiful. They’ll make more if they need to.

Unnamed sources close to the drug say hydroxychloroquine is getting good results — Socially Distanced Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) April 4, 2020

I am sorry this is happening to you! — OMNA 🇺🇸 (@OneManNatAsset) April 5, 2020

Way to make America feel united, Brian. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 4, 2020

Activism masquerading as journalism. They aren't reporting the news, they are reporting how they think you should feel about it. — Flurypd (@FluryPD) April 4, 2020

They're really desperate to make their censorship seem like they're doing us a favor. #LeftistCensorship#BookBurnersByADifferentName https://t.co/o2ZuVW4dL1 — Renna (@RennaW) April 4, 2020

You’re a disgrace to journalism. There was no “misinformation” from the podium, except for the made-up garbage you are trying to pedal. https://t.co/krjA7U5l6d — Josh Arnold (@JoshDavidArnold) April 4, 2020

So you won't be taking it when you're diagnosed. Got it. Have a nice day. — Covfefe2020 (@covfefe2020Q) April 4, 2020

Lol! Why are you all so furious that there might be a cheap and effective treatment for COVID-19? 😂😂😂 — Den (@Den28430224) April 4, 2020

Stop with the petty bullshit. Your hate of the president clouds your judgement. There's reason to be optimistic about hydroxychloroquin as it's proven effective in fighting the virus and saving lives. It's pure negligence to inform viewers otherwise. — tammy.o (@TammyOnorato) April 5, 2020

What evidence do you have against it, @cnn other than fish tank cleaner is dangerous? HC is safer than many drugs. — Santoka (@Santoka3) April 5, 2020

Jon Favreau said it could kill you.

You’re not up to date on the status of Hydroxychloroquine, are you? Did you listen to Dr Stephen Hahn, FDA Commissioner? He spoke at Presser today with Trump. FDA has approved Hydroxychloroquine for use against COVID-19 How can you POSSIBLY be so misinformed? How is it possible? — Ron Hill (@Ronhill1999Hill) April 4, 2020

It’s already saved lives you buffoon — Yellow Red Sparks 🌕 (@yellowredsparks) April 4, 2020

Look at the joy in your eye as you report this. Lmao — Analysis Paralysis (@HolyTerrorCult) April 4, 2020

Look: Trump never told anyone to ingest fish-tank cleaner. Hydroxychloroquine is a prescription medicine, meaning 1) you’d have to be sick and 2) a physician would have to prescribe it for you. How many people have died from taking it as prescribed? Maybe a journalist could look into it. Why did the FDA approve it for emergency use if it could kill you? Why are tens of thousands of doctors worldwide prescribing it for COVID-19 patients?

Why are people rooting so hard for this not to be a possible cure? We know why, and it’s not because they’re worried about false hope.

