There are eight governors who are holding out on issuing stay-at-home orders, which wouldn’t necessarily be a story except that they’re all Republicans from red states.

These 8 Republicans may not acknowledge science, but science just might find them — it’s called natural selection. https://t.co/Jbjjn9f3Gt — Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) April 4, 2020

I see dumb people.https://t.co/4x4hAUv9xg — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 4, 2020

What do these states have in common? Arkansas

Iowa

Nebraska

North Dakota

South Dakota

South Carolina

Utah

Wyoming They are the only states left that haven't issued stay-at-home orders. And they all have Republican governors. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 4, 2020

Look at the map. The states that are not locked down are run by Republican Governors. The President is a Republican and he hasn't lifted a finger as the leader of the party to force them to shut down. It now is literally true the Republican Party is putting all of us at risk. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 1, 2020

Gabriel Malor says to look at the fine print, however.

I see journalists going a bit bonkers about pestering governors that don't have state-wide stay-at-home orders. They should note, however, that even in those states, all schools are closed, all nonessential business are closed, and gatherings of more than ten people are banned. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 4, 2020

Just because there isn't a stay-at-home order doesn't mean it's business as usual. Your readers deserve better than this, journos. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 4, 2020

And, finally, even in states with stay-at-home orders, people are still, y'know, going out. Like, e.g., https://t.co/0RWdPQ3Yl0 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 4, 2020

Like this guy. Look at all those (R)s, notes the political journo. Fine print: all schools in these states are closed, all nonessential business are closed, and gatherings of more than ten people are banned. And even in states with stay-at-home orders, people can still go out. https://t.co/IWjvVHy6ze — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 4, 2020

But, hey, he's a political journalist. It's his job to avoid nuance when broad strokes can be used against Republicans. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 4, 2020

As we said, it wouldn’t even be a story if not for the Republican angle.

Excellent thread. It has been frustrating to see NV on maps or lists as not having a stay at home order when what @GovSisolak did more than two weeks ago was stricter than most states. It was out of his own frustration a few days ago that he called it a stay at home order. https://t.co/q7juhH7uVK — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) April 4, 2020

Thanks for a list of states where “stay at home” is basically what normal life looks like there when there’s no pandemic. They have all the other things (closed schools, limits to gatherings) as everyone else. You’re a hack. https://t.co/bBX1a1r0W6 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 4, 2020

This a canard. 90% of the country is under stay at home orders including cities in these states — mick j (@mfjak) April 4, 2020

Wyoming shut down schools, non-essential businesses, restaurants in-room dining etc. weeks ago. Also just yesterday issued 14-quarantine rule for people who think they can ‘escape’ to Wyoming and infect the rest of us! We have less than 200 cases statewide. — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) April 4, 2020

The least densely populated states who have closed all schools and banned large gatherings. Every person I know in Wyoming, where I lived for 7 years, is doing the same things as here in NJ. I also see tons of people here in NJ explicitly breaking the governor's orders. — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) April 4, 2020

Is this some weird coping mechanism because NYC is the hardest hit place in the country and not where all those evil rednecks live? — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) April 4, 2020

Iowa – low population density Iowa – low population density North and South Dakota – low population density Utah – Low population density Wyoming – low population density Sorry they believe in freedom — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) April 4, 2020

Everything is closed in all of those states: schools, parks, bars, restaurants, coffee shops, museums, theaters. Stay at home orders are purely symbolic and there are difference among the states that have issued them. — Free Soil Party (@halestorm45) April 4, 2020

All of which are low-density states with low numbers. If they use voluntary social distancing and COMMON SENSE in the commercial/ business space, they MIGHT get away with it- AND have functional economies afterward. One size does NOT fit all. — Michael Openshaw (@mopenshaw) April 4, 2020

Live in Nebraska. Independent. Ricketts has done very well and taken it very seriously. We were way ahead of this. Everything been shut down for weeks. Just not on a formal stay at home order. This OP is misleading. — Danny (@TheRealDannyMcM) April 4, 2020

All states with extremely low population density and little to no mass transit — Chris (@ChrisMears00) April 4, 2020

All of which are deep red Evangelical Christian states that do not believe in science or modern medicine. — BoykinSpaniel91 (@BSpaniel91) April 4, 2020

Yeah, that’s it.

