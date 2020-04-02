As we all know, one of the earliest and hardest hit industries during the coronavirus outbreak has been restaurants, with those that haven’t been forced to close entirely being relegated to take-out or delivery only. According to Fox News’ Brooke Singman, the Trump campaign has been trying to give an economic boost to local restaurants and support medical personnel at the same time by having local restaurants deliver meals to hospitals.

EXCLUSIVE: @realDonaldTrump's campaign has been quietly calling local restaurants and ordering large amounts of food to be delivered to hospitals in an effort to feed doctors,nurses& first responders and support local restaurants #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/6A3Zfe5QEz — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) April 2, 2020

Singman reports:

Since last Thursday, President Trump’s reelection campaign has been calling up local restaurants and ordering large amounts of food to be delivered to more than a dozen hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Washington state and Michigan. The campaign has been placing these orders anonymously, but Fox News learned about the effort — and sources confirmed it. One source told Fox News that the campaign was looking to not only express gratitude for first responders treating patients with COVID-19, but to support local restaurants. “They’re doing it as a donor who cares,” one source told Fox News. “So nothing politically is tied to it. … We’re just trying to, you know, show a thank you.”

You’d think people would be touched by the effort, but TDS is even more prevalent than the coronavirus.

This is quite literally the LEAST they can do. — Juan Floyd-Thomas (@drjmftspeaks) April 2, 2020

Receipts please. — Jjp (@Jilljpgood1) April 2, 2020

Could they maybe call and order masks? We’d rather have masks — AvidReader (@onacIoudyday) April 2, 2020

That's nice. Now where are the PPE and masks and ventilators? — OK, Karen (@KarensComebacks) April 2, 2020

Maybe he could try getting them the life-saving equipment they need instead of using them as a campaign prop. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) April 2, 2020

Serious question: Why should I believe a word of this? — Mark Remy (@realdumbrunner) April 2, 2020

Prove it. — Gia Monroe (@ItsaLearning) April 2, 2020

This never happened! Trump would be yelling it out at his presser (rallies) — JerseyGirl (@JerseyGirl2115) April 2, 2020

Trump doesn't do anything quietly unless he has ulterior motives. — mere (@mereschm) April 2, 2020

Thanks for the cold Big Macs they were delicious — Dawn (@DawnWatland) April 2, 2020

Not "quietly" anymore. If it's even happening, which I doubt, he's not paying for it. He's campaigning, I mean buying votes, as usual. — Bilious Millie (@BiliousMillie) April 2, 2020

Is that legal? Seems sort of bribery-ish to me — Beth Eastman (@bethjournals) April 2, 2020

BUY PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT NOT PIZZAS. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. — Simon Gibbs (@SimonGi31125559) April 2, 2020

Forgive me for having doubts about the veracity of this report. — 🌻Sandy on the Kaw (@sandy_kaw) April 2, 2020

This is a lie. — Swoll Liver (@SwollenLiver1) April 2, 2020

EXCLUSIVE:

Doctors and nurses can’t eat the food being delivered because then they’d have to take off their mask and get a new one and there’s simply not enough masks to do that. So, perhaps they should send PPE and tests instead. — Return America To Leadership (@RATL2020) April 2, 2020

That's nice. Will they be catering to the 1,000,000 funerals also? — Theodore Bulldog (@BulldogTheodore) April 2, 2020

For those gullible enough to believe a Fox News report, the gesture was pretty touching.

Love this man. — Sheriff in Town (@sheriffwi) April 2, 2020

Good for them! And a great suggestion for all of the political campaigns that are not spending their donations on travel, speech locations and TV ads to also help in the same way. — Debbie Flanigan (@DebFlanigan) April 2, 2020

Sounds exactly like something our @POTUS would do,Bravo!!! — Georgia Lady Patriot (@gevh59) April 2, 2020

Thank you Mr. President! Praying for you, our first responders, those on the front lines, and our nation! 🙏🏻🇺🇸 — Margaret 🇺🇸🇬🇷 (@Margare14571757) April 2, 2020

Is that what the campaign funds are being used for? I'll donate some more today. That is an excellent use of funds. — ⭐️⭐️⭐️Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Media, Get a Grip🇺🇸 (@HeWillBeWithUs) April 2, 2020

A leader that America doesn't deserve. — the_left_turnedme_right (@gonlozano) April 2, 2020

If people can freak out over MyPillow’s Mike Lindell manufacturing 50,000 masks a day, they can certainly get angry at the Trump campaign for trying to support doctors, nurses, first responders, and local restaurants.

