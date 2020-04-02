The fact-checkers on social media seem desperate not to let any information about President Trump’s “recommended” COVID-19 treatment spread — the drug cocktail he said could be a game-changer. Still, the New York Post managed to let this story slip out Thursday:

As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, a left-wing organization called “Free Press” is petitioning the FCC to censor President Trump’s deadly coronavirus briefings, citing the man whose wive gave him fish-tank cleaner to ingest as a cure for COVID-19 that he didn’t have. He’s dead and the blame is on Trump’s hands, apparently.

Now, more than 70 journalism professors have written a letter to Fox News heads Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch accusing the news network of being a danger to public health.

The Hill reports:

Dozens of journalism professors and working journalists signed an open letter to Fox News heads Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch on Thursday, bashing the network’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic as a “danger to public health.”

“Viewers of Fox News, including the president of the United States, have been regularly subjected to misinformation relayed by the network—false statements downplaying the prevalence of COVID-19 and its harms; misleading recommendations of activities that people should undertake to protect themselves and others, including casual recommendations of untested drugs; false assessments of the value of measures urged upon the public by their elected political leadership and public health authorities,” the letter reads.

You’ve probably seen this collage of headlines “downplaying the prevalence of COVID-19 and its harms” and reporting that if people should be worried about anything, it should be the flu. “Relax! Coronavirus is Less Dangerous Than the Flu.” “We Should Deescalate the War on the Coronavirus.” “Forget the Coronavirus.” “The Flu Is Still a Bigger Health Threat.” “The Fear of the Coronavirus, and the Reality of the Flu.”

And that’s just the media — it doesn’t take into account politicians like Bill de Blasio, Nancy Pelosi, and others urging people to get out and congregate as late as March. But … Fox News.

