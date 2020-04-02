The fact-checkers on social media seem desperate not to let any information about President Trump’s “recommended” COVID-19 treatment spread — the drug cocktail he said could be a game-changer. Still, the New York Post managed to let this story slip out Thursday:

As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, a left-wing organization called “Free Press” is petitioning the FCC to censor President Trump’s deadly coronavirus briefings, citing the man whose wive gave him fish-tank cleaner to ingest as a cure for COVID-19 that he didn’t have. He’s dead and the blame is on Trump’s hands, apparently.

Now, more than 70 journalism professors have written a letter to Fox News heads Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch accusing the news network of being a danger to public health.

Over 70 journalism professors sign letter slamming Fox News as a "danger to public health" https://t.co/F6BMeWfJXv pic.twitter.com/a7eULF5K4F — The Hill (@thehill) April 3, 2020

The Hill reports:

Dozens of journalism professors and working journalists signed an open letter to Fox News heads Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch on Thursday, bashing the network’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic as a “danger to public health.” “Viewers of Fox News, including the president of the United States, have been regularly subjected to misinformation relayed by the network—false statements downplaying the prevalence of COVID-19 and its harms; misleading recommendations of activities that people should undertake to protect themselves and others, including casual recommendations of untested drugs; false assessments of the value of measures urged upon the public by their elected political leadership and public health authorities,” the letter reads.

You’ve probably seen this collage of headlines “downplaying the prevalence of COVID-19 and its harms” and reporting that if people should be worried about anything, it should be the flu. “Relax! Coronavirus is Less Dangerous Than the Flu.” “We Should Deescalate the War on the Coronavirus.” “Forget the Coronavirus.” “The Flu Is Still a Bigger Health Threat.” “The Fear of the Coronavirus, and the Reality of the Flu.”

And that’s just the media — it doesn’t take into account politicians like Bill de Blasio, Nancy Pelosi, and others urging people to get out and congregate as late as March. But … Fox News.

Give it up, libs — tokdoc (@Tokdoc) April 3, 2020

Professors that is. — Ben (@benjg011) April 3, 2020

Should read, over 70 LEFTIST professors… — RCarls (@RCarls1) April 3, 2020

70 lefties really? — Ken Ungian (@YeahKenny) April 3, 2020

LOL! Our school system is compromised with progressive activists. — Jack Battier (@OneEyeBlackJack) April 3, 2020

"professors" are a marxist brainwashing cult — TCOSG (@TCOSG1) April 3, 2020

Are these professors the people responsible for the current sorry state of journalism? — CasualMeyhem (@CasualMeyhem) April 3, 2020

Journalism professors are worthless and more useless than gender studies professors. — Benjamindover (@Benjami61889657) April 3, 2020

In other words:

🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 — ThisIsFine (@Banished2Boca) April 3, 2020

"Specifically the group pointed out a segment in which Carlson reported on a controversial French study that claims that antimalarial drugs when used with certain antibiotics can be an effective treatment for COVID-19 patients" These "professors" are morons. — Louisville (@lifeisnotbinary) April 3, 2020

“Controversial.”

The FDA approved it for emergency use in the treatment of the virus. — Miz Donna⭐⭐⭐ (@mizdonna) April 2, 2020

Lmao…what a joke — 🇺🇸808islandliving🤙 (@Dean_Sewell_II) April 3, 2020

Can't have someone out there with a different opinion can we? — Mike Taylor (@85royal) April 3, 2020

The lying media hates not being in total control.

But we did not elect them. — CENSORED_AGAIN – Text Trump 88022! (@again_censored) April 3, 2020

Who gives a rip — Lisa ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Lisalovessports) April 3, 2020

I play the uno reverse card and call journalism professors the danger — ₭₳ⱠØ (@Kalogrym) April 3, 2020

Collection of useless people write letter demanding others be useless too. — gloomhauer (@gloomhauer) April 2, 2020

Related: