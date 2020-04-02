The fact-checkers on social media seem desperate not to let any information about President Trump’s “recommended” COVID-19 treatment spread — the drug cocktail he said could be a game-changer. Still, the New York Post managed to let this story slip out Thursday:
Hydroxychloroquine rated 'most effective' coronavirus treatment, poll of doctors finds https://t.co/qjS8f0EXiv pic.twitter.com/02rJfRJLZA
— New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2020
As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, a left-wing organization called “Free Press” is petitioning the FCC to censor President Trump’s deadly coronavirus briefings, citing the man whose wive gave him fish-tank cleaner to ingest as a cure for COVID-19 that he didn’t have. He’s dead and the blame is on Trump’s hands, apparently.