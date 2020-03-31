With the exception of Israel, where Rep. Ilhan Omar is 100 percent on board with the BDS movement, the congresswoman has called all economic sanctions “economic warfare” and recently tweeted that continuing the Trump administration’s economic sanctions against Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic was “supervillain-level cruelty.” Never mind that medical and humanitarian supplies are exempt.

Now she’s penned a letter with fellow Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the man she endorsed for president, Sen. Bernie Sanders, demanding the Trump administration end sanctions against Iran during the coronavirus outbreak, which has hit Iran particularly hard.

I led a letter with @RepAOC and @SenSanders demanding this Administration end sanctions against Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic. These sanctions aren’t changing the behavior of the Iranian government, but directly punishing innocent civilians. https://t.co/odymQAN3cn — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 31, 2020

More than 30 members of Congress have signed onto the letter. In the linked piece at HuffPost, Akbar Shahid Ahmed admits:

The U.S. preserved loopholes for food and medical trade with Iran and acknowledged its need by offering aid, American officials have noted, but Iran’s Supreme Leader rejected the offer. Last month, Trump authorized a new channel for humanitarian exports to the country that allows companies to seek approval for deals from the U.S. and Swiss governments without fear of incurring American penalties.

What a monster.

Reminder that Ilhan Omar supports sanctions against Israel and anyone associated with the country, but not against the leading soonsor of terrorism in the world. The Iranian regime has also rejected repeated offers of aid. https://t.co/kTMXAchp0O — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 31, 2020

Iran was offered help and refused. — John Thomason (@roguetrekkie) March 31, 2020

You think any more aid will get to the Iranian people with a government like that? They will just hoard the unsanctioned goods for themselves. You're still pretty wet behind the ears, aren't you. — You Don't Know Me (@TweeterNotKnown) March 31, 2020

That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard. — Longmire (@LongmireValCal) March 31, 2020

Did you also send a letter to Iran to end its nuclear program and to treat its own people better? — KrisBac86 (@dd86_t) March 31, 2020

Who cares about Iran? Sanctions don’t stop humanitarian aid. Stop lying please — ICTHRU-U (@crusher04) March 31, 2020

Nope…do not end sanctions! — OldSalt (@OldSalt18407535) March 31, 2020

Who do you work for? — DoubleJ (@XC11488) March 31, 2020

Always worried about terrorist nations, but never the constituents you represent — reggov (@FrankMyrtle40) March 31, 2020

Thanks for always fighting for everyone other than Americans — me (@joshua_caplan) March 31, 2020

You couldn't possibly focus on America right now, could you? — Blatant Texan (@DonUnde12317235) March 31, 2020

Please go be with the people you care for the most at this time. It’s certainly not in the USA — rude man who shushes (@Loldwight1) March 31, 2020

She and Ben Rhodes really ought to catch a flight together.

Nothing in your delusional tweet is actually true — David31098925 (@David31098925) March 31, 2020

Maybe they could cut their Islamic terrorism budget? — Solotar (@Solotar) March 31, 2020

Ah yes, negotiating with a country who hates us. That’s clearly what you want. — Charles Glenn (@charlesfwglenn) March 31, 2020

How is that “demanding” thing working for you guys? Especially when you wait for a recess to do it? — Honeybladger (@Honeybladger) March 31, 2020

But you support sanctions against Israel. Will you commit to boycotting any medicines coming from Israel? Absolute fraud. — Mike McD (@MickGMick) March 31, 2020

