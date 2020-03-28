Former Oklahoma Rep. Tom Coburn died Saturday at the age of 72. He had retired from Congress in 2014 after learning he was battling a recurrence of prostate cancer. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement:

NBC News’ Ken Dilanian says you didn’t have to agree with Coburn to enjoy covering him:

He also chose to remember Coburn by digging up a number of quotes from Coburn slamming President Trump.

Dilanian deleted that one, as well as a follow up that read, “And when such behaviour emanates from the top of our government, it is something else,” Coburn added. “It is dangerous to a democracy.”

Eventually he decided to go with just this:

Coburn specialized in obstetrics and family practice, but apparently being a physician left him qualified to diagnose the president with a personality disorder in Dilanian’s view.

The Chinese probably think he’s doing a great job. It’s a shame he reduces Coburn’s legacy to his opposition to Trump.

