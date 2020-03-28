Former Oklahoma Rep. Tom Coburn died Saturday at the age of 72. He had retired from Congress in 2014 after learning he was battling a recurrence of prostate cancer. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement:

The Senate mourns our friend Tom Coburn. Seventy-two years was far too few for someone this brilliant, this tireless, and this dedicated to serving others. We stand in prayer with his beloved wife Carolyn and the entire Coburn family. My full statement: https://t.co/gNSp5KSc0E — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 28, 2020

NBC News’ Ken Dilanian says you didn’t have to agree with Coburn to enjoy covering him:

I enjoyed covering former Sen. Tom Coburn and I’m sad to hear of his passing. You didn’t have to agree with him to view him as a man of principle who delighted in exposing government waste. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) March 28, 2020

He also chose to remember Coburn by digging up a number of quotes from Coburn slamming President Trump.

Dilanian deleted that one, as well as a follow up that read, “And when such behaviour emanates from the top of our government, it is something else,” Coburn added. “It is dangerous to a democracy.”

Eventually he decided to go with just this:

A physician, Sen. Coburn opined in 2017 that Trump “has a personality disorder.” https://t.co/zSVvoNhtk4 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) March 28, 2020

Coburn specialized in obstetrics and family practice, but apparently being a physician left him qualified to diagnose the president with a personality disorder in Dilanian’s view.

NBC is a joke. pic.twitter.com/m17l3Tkt4D — They call me Troll Bot! (@GoSteelers2019) March 28, 2020

HACK — MinePebble (@mine_pebble) March 28, 2020

Ah so we’re back to the Muh 25th ammendment talking points 😆. Media and dems are totally out of ammo. — Rex Kwon Do (@rexkwon_do) March 28, 2020

Lol.. making it about Trump .. somehow , someway.. The media , especially NBC & CNN , is trash..absolute trash. — anti-democRATs (@DemocratsAnti) March 28, 2020

Every journo loves republicans who criticize other republicans, McCain was called every name in the book while alive, he turns on Trump at end, media loves him. You’re sick — Ben (@thethriftygene) March 28, 2020

I opine that you have narcissistic personality disorder, like virtually everyone in broadcast media. — No China Plague (@WNYMarc) March 28, 2020

You are an absolute scumbag. Just an appallingly bad person and an even worse "journalist." — Matt Bennett (@mattben10) March 28, 2020

The Chinese probably think he’s doing a great job. It’s a shame he reduces Coburn’s legacy to his opposition to Trump.

