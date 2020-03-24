National Review’s Jim Geraghty reminded us Monday not to forget what Rep. Jim Clyburn told around 200 members of the House Democratic caucus on a conference call last Thursday: “This [the coronavirus relief bill] is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi thinks we’re all stupid, though, and told CNN’s Dana Bash Tuesday afternoon that everything House Democrats were suggesting in their relief bill had to do with COVID-19.

Oh, and also Republicans don’t care about children and don’t want those who depend on school meals to eat.

Hey, even Hillary Clinton is making sure New Yorkers know that kids are still getting free breakfast, lunch, and dinner:

We’ve read the bill; we know what’s in it.

