We know that former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes likes to live in the past almost as much as he loves Iran, so maybe it’s understandable why he doesn’t seem to know the difference between what was going on during the Tea Party movement and what’s going on now: a global pandemic. And to be fair, there are plenty of conservatives concerned about government spending even now, seeing as the Democrats have tried to slip a lot of pork into the coronavirus stimulus package.

Trending

We didn’t include their tweets, but it seems most of the people agreeing with Rhodes agree it just proves that the Tea Party was founded on racism the whole time and just opposed a black president spending money.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben RhodescoronavirusStimulusTEA Party