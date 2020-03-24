We know that former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes likes to live in the past almost as much as he loves Iran, so maybe it’s understandable why he doesn’t seem to know the difference between what was going on during the Tea Party movement and what’s going on now: a global pandemic. And to be fair, there are plenty of conservatives concerned about government spending even now, seeing as the Democrats have tried to slip a lot of pork into the coronavirus stimulus package.

So weird how the Tea Party isn’t rising up in opposition to all this government spending. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 24, 2020

What if I told you there is a public health emergency? Would that be news to you? https://t.co/nvlbGVtSYC — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 24, 2020

Yes, because government forcing businesses to close is exactly the same as businesses voluntarily engaging in risky practices. Good point, Ben. https://t.co/WTpxmITS68 — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 24, 2020

Reimbursing viable business the state forced to close is qualitatively different from bailing out companies that made shitty investments and got bit in the ass. https://t.co/IcKyidV861 — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) March 24, 2020

Yeah, this is exactly the spending the Tea Party was upset about https://t.co/FRVTXESUlh — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 24, 2020

If only your boss didn’t crush them with the weight of the IRS in 2012 https://t.co/g8fglhjbda — Brad (@therealbradDE) March 24, 2020

Who would have thought people who object to high taxation might want their tax money back when times are tough. Almost like they're consistent and not a hack, unlike you. https://t.co/vByBvtVUuT — 🌶️ The Petrichory 🍄 (@The_Petrichory) March 24, 2020

Because this time, its necessary. https://t.co/rA85AuW9j4 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 24, 2020

Because there's nothing big going on right now that would justify the spending or anything. Nope, no big emergency or huge medical crisis or massive disruption to the economy. Just normal everyday stuff here. Idiot. https://t.co/vrK2CY1SI8 — Nick Hlavacek (@NickInNC) March 24, 2020

The Tea Party of course, was not anti-disaster relief. It was against exploiting disaster to redistribute tax money to unrelated pork projects … which is why all the former Tea Partiers were disgusted with Pelosi’s bill. @brhodes knows this, but likes to manipulate people. https://t.co/KHFqQKxUXI — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) March 24, 2020

Let's think about this Ben, China doesn't contain the #WuhanVirus which spreads around the world, including the US. Govt forces businesses to close leaving them and their employees without income, and this is your take. Stick peddling propaganda for the Iranian regime. https://t.co/Ycmdvcr5rl — Joe (@JoeC1776) March 24, 2020

What’s different now? Hmm. https://t.co/TJrRseCGhW — FLATTEN THE CURVE Simpson (@SteveSimpsonMN) March 24, 2020

"So weird that people are not behaving like my insulting straw man of them would assume." https://t.co/ttIok20fhL — Brian Riedl (@Brian_Riedl) March 24, 2020

I would say the government not allowing people to earn money is different then people/companies making poor investments and then asking to be bailed out. https://t.co/yPDiiYFiCg — Heather (@vandj4ever) March 24, 2020

So weird that some people can’t differentiate a crisis from steady as she goes giant government. Here’s a tweet storm that might help: https://t.co/C8IhKQra0L Or were you just trying to score cheap political points in a viral and economic crisis? If so, my bad, carry on. https://t.co/CNuAG7g1tP — Clifford Asness (@CliffordAsness) March 24, 2020

Imagine not knowing the difference between emergency relief spending and straight up socialism. https://t.co/CfHnLYzaR0 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 24, 2020

I don't suppose it could be a global pandemic shutting the workforce down or anything like that. https://t.co/cd917kvzCb — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 24, 2020

I’m fine cutting all spending for foreign aid and illegal aliens right now to save money https://t.co/6wpJCKNhU0 — Liars Never Win (@DefNotLNW) March 24, 2020

So weird how your boss didn’t go to jail for having the IRS target the Tea Party https://t.co/I6N6Gw8DwU — Conservative Blonde Woman (@GolightlyGrl427) March 24, 2020

Remember the Obama stimulus? What did that produce? Name anything that wasn’t already planned that was built. https://t.co/g4aWNwkOYZ — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) March 24, 2020

This is not making the point he thinks it is making. These sophomoric Obama Bros. live in a strange world in which circumstances do no dictate, only narrative holds that power. #CoronaVirus https://t.co/xhoG8zwzvX — J.R.S (@_JRS79) March 24, 2020

One thing you call always rely on from Ben: Shovel-ready content. https://t.co/5vAiikzrAU — Dodd (@Amuk3) March 24, 2020

You actually think this is a sick burn, don't you? https://t.co/PnsS9h1frx — Anthony Sanders (@IJSanders) March 24, 2020

Twitter's worst account during the pandemic…. https://t.co/61jl6F5BQF — Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) March 24, 2020

We didn’t include their tweets, but it seems most of the people agreeing with Rhodes agree it just proves that the Tea Party was founded on racism the whole time and just opposed a black president spending money.

Related: