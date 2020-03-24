Joe Biden had quite the presence on TV Tuesday while never leaving the comfort of his makeshift living room studio. He appeared on “The View” to offer up some WTF moments, among them a lot of touching of his face and licking of his fingers. He appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper, who tried to demonstrate to the Democratic front-runner how to cough into his sleeve.

And for a while this afternoon, #NicolleWallace was trending on Twitter after Biden appeared on MSNBC and competed with Wallace to produce the most cringeworthy moment after Wallace thanked Biden seven times for agreeing to come on her show.

But now we’re hearing that we won’t be getting our shadow coronavirus briefing.

Trending

Poor conservative Jennifer Rubin is going to be disappointed after she declared there should be more press coverage of Biden’s briefings and less of President Trump’s.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: canceledJoe Bidenpress briefing