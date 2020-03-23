There really isn’t much to say here other than Dr. Leana Wen was president of Planned Parenthood for about 10 minutes before getting the boot for not being radical enough. There’s a lot of rending of garments of Twitter Monday night because President Trump said it’s not sustainable to keep the entire country shut down and there has to be a balance between keeping people safe and keeping them employed.

Wen simply wants people to know that doctors like her would save as many lives as possible if it were up to them.

.@realdonaldtrump just said: "if it were up to the doctors, they'd shut down the entire world." Actually, if it were up to us, we'd save as many people as possible. We would follow the science & evidence. We would never put politics ahead of the public's health #covid19 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) March 23, 2020

Irony knows no bounds with you does it — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) March 24, 2020

You were president of Planned Parenthood. Your solution to "I don't want to have a baby" was "kill the baby." No one fucking cares what you think we should do about a problem. Any problem. Ever. https://t.co/yrzy3bfKWR — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 24, 2020

My Irony-O-Meter just pegged! Former director of organization committed to terminating and dismembering as many people as possible now claims she wants to save as many people as possible. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) March 24, 2020

Wen would have cried foul if the government didn’t hand over half-a-billion dollars to Planned Parenthood because the economy was in shambles.

Good luck doing that without money — StephenAustin (@StoicStephen) March 24, 2020

Ex Planned Parenthood president lecturing Trump about saving as many lives as possible is weapons-grade irony. https://t.co/VJQ0oqhbmF — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 24, 2020

Hi Dr. Wen, as Planned Parenthood CEO you provided the ability to facilitate more deaths that #COVID19 ever will. Ever. — POST_VOL (@Post_VOL) March 24, 2020

Unless those people are tiny and vulnerable, right? — Ella Vader 🎮🏈📚🇺🇸 (@kilomikealpha76) March 24, 2020

So long as they’re not in utero, right Leana? — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) March 24, 2020

Unless, of course, they are human babies. You advocate killing them for any reason at any time. You have zero respect for science. — Lori Olivia #MilitantNormal (@simplylorilee) March 24, 2020

When does life begin, according to science?

If you followed the science, you'd realize the infant in the womb is a human life and you never would have taken the job they fired you from. — Thomas Irenaeus (@peritutvivat) March 24, 2020

And doctors know economics so well that they know how many people will die of starvation and other causes if we completely freeze the economy and have to try and restart it. — Amazon Post – follow us into the darkness (@dying_democracy) March 23, 2020

What effects do you think a Great Depression would have on the public's health? I'm thinking with millions of homeless–reduced hygiene–food availability–resurgence of diseases like Typhus and TB–it won't be pretty. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 24, 2020

Suicides, ODs, deaths from alcoholism. — Jennifer Alvarez (@Made_In_Japan76) March 24, 2020

Got a vaccine yet? 'Cause it's been quite a while, donchathink? — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) March 23, 2020

If these policies are science-based, you should be able to tell us when they will have flattened the curve enough for us to resume normal economic activity. I'll wait. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) March 23, 2020

Related: