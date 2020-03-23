There really isn’t much to say here other than Dr. Leana Wen was president of Planned Parenthood for about 10 minutes before getting the boot for not being radical enough. There’s a lot of rending of garments of Twitter Monday night because President Trump said it’s not sustainable to keep the entire country shut down and there has to be a balance between keeping people safe and keeping them employed.

Wen simply wants people to know that doctors like her would save as many lives as possible if it were up to them.

Wen would have cried foul if the government didn’t hand over half-a-billion dollars to Planned Parenthood because the economy was in shambles.

When does life begin, according to science?

