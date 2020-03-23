If you’ve been following Twitchy at all today, you’ve heard from plenty of people what House Democrats have decided to sneak into the 1,400 coronavirus relief bill — such things as airline emissions, same-day voter registration, student loans, corporate diversity, etc.

Sen. Ted Cruz unloaded on the Democrats Monday, telling them to stop treating the bill like a “partisan Christmas list.”

David Frum claims it gives $500 billion to the Trump family, with no strings attached.

And not Beto O’Rourke? Good choice.

Sad, but very likely.

Tags: coronaviruspartisanstimulus billTed Cruz