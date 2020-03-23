If you’ve been following Twitchy at all today, you’ve heard from plenty of people what House Democrats have decided to sneak into the 1,400 coronavirus relief bill — such things as airline emissions, same-day voter registration, student loans, corporate diversity, etc.

Sen. Ted Cruz unloaded on the Democrats Monday, telling them to stop treating the bill like a “partisan Christmas list.”

Sen. @tedcruz UNLOADS on Dems from the Senate floor: "What the hell do the emissions standards on airplanes have to do with thousands of people dying and millions of people out of work in the Coronavirus epidemic?" pic.twitter.com/zXiQjJRpRA — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2020

He is a BEAST — TG (@OrderChaosLife) March 23, 2020

Cruz at his best — Sneaky Black Dog (@SneakyBlackDog) March 23, 2020

Zodiac killer is right. — John Betz (@JohnBetz) March 23, 2020

Unless you are already on the right side you won’t hear or see this and you’ll go on thinking the bill is being held up because it nails out Trump hotels — My Fun Twitt (@myfuntwitt) March 23, 2020

David Frum claims it gives $500 billion to the Trump family, with no strings attached.

Well put MY Senator @SenTedCruz . Now if they would answer you & the American people has to why they can NOT even do one simple thing they were voted in office to do. Add there are 4 other bills they are trying to bury in this bill before they will vote on it. @realDonaldTrump — Andy (@andya09) March 23, 2020

Democrats are deservedly facing disaster in November. They always work against the good of American citizens. — Michael Flaherty (@meflaherty) March 23, 2020

Patting myself on the back for voting for Senator Ted Cruz. — Mississippi Girl (@DianeWa63394874) March 23, 2020

And not Beto O’Rourke? Good choice.

100%

He knows the score. — Big Gratitude FTW (@BigJohn2310) March 23, 2020

My four daughters and their husbands were all laid off last week. We will remember the cold-hearted Democrats stalling on economic relief when we vote in November, I promise you. — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) March 23, 2020

Thank you Ted for being the voice of reason! My brother was laid off today… risking his livelihood while Nancy and Chuck play games. Not acceptable. — KRob (@MrsErob1) March 23, 2020

And? At the end of the day, Republicans will pass this monstrosity because they want the media to say nice things about them. Hope I'm wrong, but the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior, and Republicans always cave. — Naturally Contrarian (@Indiana_Patriot) March 23, 2020

Sad, but very likely.

Related: