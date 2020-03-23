The talking point has gone out among Democrats who are holding up an economic stimulus package that it’s just a “slush fund” for President Trump. David Frum seems to have bought it hook, line, and sinker, accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin of being willing to crash the United States economy over it.

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Dan Crenshaw called out Democrats on the “slush fund” talking point:

And yet Frum is calling it a no-strings payout to the Trump family.

Now we’re not sure whom to believe about this “secret” payout to the Trump family; Frum, who’s suffering from TDS, or Crenshaw, who posted actual text from the bill.

