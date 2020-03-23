The talking point has gone out among Democrats who are holding up an economic stimulus package that it’s just a “slush fund” for President Trump. David Frum seems to have bought it hook, line, and sinker, accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin of being willing to crash the United States economy over it.

It’s quite incredible that Mnuchin and McConnell would *by their own account* rather crash the American economy than relent in their demand for a huge, secret, no-strings payout to the Trump family — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 23, 2020

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Dan Crenshaw called out Democrats on the “slush fund” talking point:

Dems are lying about the rescue bill. They say it’s a “slush fund.” In reality, loans to big businesses PROHIBIT increases in executive pay and stock buy backs. It’s in the bill, clear as day. They don’t have real reasons for opposing this. This is pure, bitter partisanship. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 23, 2020

And yet Frum is calling it a no-strings payout to the Trump family.

Drugs.. not even once, people! https://t.co/bVIHmk7qsb — RaKell, the Ray of Sunhsine Monkey Butt! (@MrsRotnjetski) March 23, 2020

Frum has gone full Alex Jones. He is Tom Arnold and Bill Kristol. He is insane. #COVIDIOTS https://t.co/hisNgRrisG — John (@John7Istheman) March 23, 2020

Alexa, show me an example of a stupid, dishonest take from a stupid, dishonest hack. https://t.co/DFOjKGp5WC — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) March 23, 2020

David Frum lost credibility in my mind long ago. But if you still think he's legit, I give you this: https://t.co/DPnJqPvrw6 — Schiff For Brains (@joe_biden_time) March 23, 2020

This will go viral and He will never be held accountable for it. — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) March 23, 2020

His transformation is complete — Rob D (@dueckman123) March 23, 2020

He’s been making Max Boot and Jen Rubin look sane by comparison lately — Human Scum Never Trumper 🦅🇺🇸 (@_alwaysTomorrow) March 23, 2020

Frum is anti-research as a matter of principle. — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) March 23, 2020

I forced an AI bot to read one million Resistance tweets and then created its own. This is what it came up with. https://t.co/H5nX48mOa5 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 23, 2020

I'm trying to remember a time when David Frum wasn't a lying hack. Struggling https://t.co/2LRBDyEBb5 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 23, 2020

It's quite incredible that you aren't in a padded room, but here we are https://t.co/jdzKqC8Osn — Durinn McFurren (@DurinnM) March 23, 2020

What happened to you. Insufferable https://t.co/0e3CG9UzI7 — exemplary non-bot (advocate of social distancing) (@BotExemplary) March 23, 2020

This is malpractice. https://t.co/hUEwjAcYyj — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) March 23, 2020

It’s quite incredible that you’re flat out lying. https://t.co/oNUvyfTsY4 — Matt-Hew (@iMattBell) March 23, 2020

I’ve seen some pretty bold lies about what’s going on in Congress today. This is by far the worst. https://t.co/EKsirJxcog — Grayson Moulton (@legalshakes) March 23, 2020

Frum is an accomplished liar who continues to build on his resume of lies daily. https://t.co/B7EGXOQ9A6 — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) March 23, 2020

Now we’re not sure whom to believe about this “secret” payout to the Trump family; Frum, who’s suffering from TDS, or Crenshaw, who posted actual text from the bill.

