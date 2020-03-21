While the media is concerned with President Trump’s optimism perhaps sending false hope to the American people, it seems the American people like positive information about the fight against COVID-19, like this:

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020

Of course, all the haters piled on Trump for not being a doctor, even though they’re not doctors. Andrew Feinberg, who covers the White House and Capitol for something called Breakfast Media, blasted the president for posting “ignorant snake oil drivel.” But remember: Reporters don’t root for a side.

Holy shit, this is ignorant snake oil drivel spewing forth from the President. Azithromycin is an ANTIBIOTIC. Antibiotics are NOT effective against VIRUSES. He might as well tweet about colloidal silver. https://t.co/CKLW2oC1Wv — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 21, 2020

In point of fact, it’s a little more complicated than that (I’m a physician). Azithro is an antibiotic but it also seems to have an anti inflammatory effect that is poorly understood. Inflammation is driving the overwhelming pneumonias we’re seeing w severe covid cases /1 — topherius (@topherius1) March 21, 2020

So it's conceivable that the combo could actually have an effect on covid severity, not by combating the virus, but by reducing the inflammation associated with the immune response. The problem is that the one study on this so far is FAR from definitive. /2 — topherius (@topherius1) March 21, 2020

Azithromycin is effective against pneumonia, which is a COVID 19 complication. Is it really necessary for you to spout this stupid crap? — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 21, 2020

French study led by doctors disagrees with you. Their patients on Hydroxychloroquine + AZITHROMYCIN showed near complete recoveries by day 5. The assumption is that it works on a secondary bacterial pneumonia brought on by the virus. pic.twitter.com/1T7HzTFoei — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 21, 2020

Experts say fools like Feinberg spread lies. The major cause of death from the flu is due to bacterial infection of the lungs. Chloroquine treats the #ChinaVirus directly. Azithromycin can treat the resulting bacterial lung infection caused by #COVID19.https://t.co/LzjxpWDGCJ — We Are the #TrueNews Dispensing #RedPills Daily! (@TrueNewsGlobal) March 21, 2020

Good job googling azithromycin and copying from what I assume was the very first line of the Wikipedia page. — Sharona Light (@justanurse25) March 21, 2020

He should have googled "azithromycin antiviral", but even a modicum of research is way beyond what we expect from journalists these days. — Jordan Henderson (@jordanhenderson) March 21, 2020

Stop with your ignorant rants. Even a basic literature search would prove your uneducated tweet wrong. Although I am one, you don’t have to be a medical doctor to understand this. https://t.co/iAraSwrPzw https://t.co/xvI3Gc7sEF — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) March 21, 2020

This. I don’t get why adults don’t grasp that SECONDARY bacterial pneumonia comes with this. It’s everywhere, already part of a public body of knowledge. And for those who don’t keep up & need help, they can use Google or they wouldn’t know how to Tweet. I worry for people. — (((Nicki Stern-DuPrahcess))) (@NickiStern) March 21, 2020

Thank you for that journal article. As it points out, Azithromycin DOES have some antiviral properties as well besides combatting secondary bacterial infections, so combining it with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine may provide a double whammy against the Wuhan coronavirus. — Richard Tamesis ⭐️⭐️⭐️❌ 🇺🇸🦅 (@rtamesis) March 21, 2020

Azithromycin is what I was prescribed when I had H1N1 in 2009. — Jeremy Moore (@jeremymoorenc) March 21, 2020

He does not understand what all that treatment requires. Nor the inflammation this virus can cause that those antibiotics help keep down. — Miss Mia Culpa (@LovinPesos) March 21, 2020

Let’s jump down Trump’s throat because he said “hopefully” because of promising study. And we’re supposed to stop broadcasting the coronavirus task force briefings and let journalists get the word out?

