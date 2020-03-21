While the media is concerned with President Trump’s optimism perhaps sending false hope to the American people, it seems the American people like positive information about the fight against COVID-19, like this:

Of course, all the haters piled on Trump for not being a doctor, even though they’re not doctors. Andrew Feinberg, who covers the White House and Capitol for something called Breakfast Media, blasted the president for posting “ignorant snake oil drivel.” But remember: Reporters don’t root for a side.

Let’s jump down Trump’s throat because he said “hopefully” because of promising study. And we’re supposed to stop broadcasting the coronavirus task force briefings and let journalists get the word out?

