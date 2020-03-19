As Twitchy reported earlier, Republican Sen. Richard Burr was reported to have held a meeting with well-connected constituents and warning them about the severity of the coronavirus crisis. It didn’t seem like a big deal since the information had already been shared by the CDC, but then some further digging found out that Burr had sold off $1.6 million in stocks after telling business leaders that the coronavirus would be akin to the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.

Now people on both sides of the aisle, from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson are calling on Burr to resign.

And it looks like Burr wasn’t alone in dumping stocks. GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler not only sold off stock, but purchased stock in a firm that sells teleworking software.

Tomorrow’s news cycle should be interesting. Wonder if any other senators in that briefing shifted some stocks around?

 

 

