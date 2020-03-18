We literally don’t understand Ben Rhodes’ relationship with Iran; why he hasn’t packed up and moved there is a mystery to us. Rhodes can always be counted on to pop up in Iran’s defense on social media whenever there’s a controversy, such as the United States continuing to enforce economic sanctions against Iran, even as the country has become a hotspot for the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is a moral abomination that the United States is continuing to enforce sanctions on Iran while its people die because of a virus that threatens all humanity. https://t.co/slYxA3fzWa

First, the Iranian government is a moral abomination, but that didn’t stop Rhodes and his boss Barack Obama from trying to cozy up; and second, it’s not as though Ayatollah Khamenei is going to redirect money from the country’s terror operations to dealing with a health crisis. They didn’t have a problem shooting their own citizens dead in the streets not too long ago.

Local moral abomination expert has thoughts: https://t.co/XYxregVvtg — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) March 18, 2020

A break from people in the tank for a totalitarian commie hive to hear from someone in the tank for a primitive villainous terror state. https://t.co/jsPqofjOP6 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 19, 2020

Hey look Ben Rhodes wants to get rid of sanctions on Iran what a new and exciting time for us https://t.co/5tOTFdLuu4 — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 18, 2020

It’s a moral abomination that you continue to shill for a terror regime https://t.co/VR4i7AyHqr — Aaron Bandler (@bandlersbanter) March 18, 2020

*You* are a moral abomination. Zarif himself doesn’t do as good a job spewing disinfo. How on earth were you trusted with our nation’s security? Useful idiot crafting US policy enabling slaughter of hundreds of thousands. Maybe it’s your bad conscience on fire. Shame. https://t.co/w6kooc0Ibc — Mariam Memarsadeghi (@memarsadeghi) March 19, 2020

There were humanitarian waivers even before the Chinese Flu. But you knew that. https://t.co/PScBFJLSNf — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 19, 2020

Medical supplies are and have always been exempt from sanction. But Ben thinks his followers are idiots and on that count at least he's almost certainly right. https://t.co/YPpGJKkVCQ — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) March 18, 2020

Yes we should increase imports from a Coronavirus hotspot. Hot take https://t.co/MbvA7VqKBQ — Alex Hamilton (@alexhamilton74) March 18, 2020

Hey, look, it's Ben Rhodes using a national tragedy to sell out America to Iran…he's NEVER done that before https://t.co/VOiss5vqSU — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) March 19, 2020

Perhaps you could ask Iran's "moderate" rulers to declare a ceasefire: No more attacks on Americans by their militias; release of Western hostages; suspension of support for foreign terrorists. No more chants of "Death to America!" Not forever. Just until the pandemic is over. https://t.co/UDOF9AebJn — Clifford D. May (@CliffordDMay) March 19, 2020

It's the US's fault the mullahs care more about nuclear ambitions than their own people. https://t.co/leQTnyj1h6 — Dr. Windrunner (@DrWindrunner) March 18, 2020

Are you so unaware of the situation in Iran that you imagine these sanctions affect the Iranian PEOPLE? The mullahs and IRGC confiscate all medicines, medical supplies and food, use them for themselves and sell the rest on the black market. Do your homework Ben. https://t.co/dChsqepsoj — Rose (@Rose53233) March 18, 2020

The Iranian regime has been consistently oppressing/killing Iranians. They are now putting their support for terrorism and nuclear ambitions above the health and prosperity of Iranian civilians. Instead of blaming them for it, Rhodes tries to cast them as the victims. https://t.co/vpaRccCknt — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 18, 2020

Us removing the sanctions would provide minimal help to the Iranian people. The regime would quickly abuse and waste any resources that were gained. The end of the regime would save millions. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 18, 2020

Well, actually it’s a moral abomination of Iran’s proxies in the region to be killing American troops in Iraq while Iran is in this crisis. Is this the Obama mindset? https://t.co/XCGhPkNWAu — Jeff Lightfoot (@jeffdlightfoot) March 19, 2020

Obama's foreign policy guru upset that we're still treating a state sponsor of terrorism as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Because everybody knows a pandemic means the past is completely erased and bales of European cash on a plane to Iran never happened. https://t.co/F70213N1Rp — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) March 19, 2020

Or, and hear me out, Ben, Iran could spend their money on their people instead of funding their terrorism. https://t.co/ST2VFfxbkB — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) March 19, 2020

What do you suggest, sending pallets of cash while their government makes IEDs to kill Americans? https://t.co/X5aontb07Y — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 18, 2020

The real moral abomination is #Iran's regime continues to prioritize its proxies and partners over its people. It's also a moral abomination that Tehran continues to hold hostage dual nationals–including U.S. citizens who have cancer & heart problems–amid a #COVID19 outbreak. https://t.co/n7PfuIJfP4 — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) March 19, 2020

It is a moral abomination that Iran carried out human rights abuses against women, children, and ethnic minorities, completely destabilizing a region of the world. https://t.co/UFuzBXvJ7o — Carson Steelman (@carson_steelman) March 19, 2020

The US is literally fighting a proxy war against Iran. China is their ally, caused this problem and now claims to be on top of it and ‘leading the world’. Yet somehow this goof thinks the US should drop everything and rush to their aid. It’s just corrupt. https://t.co/GImmOzUuOy — Douglas Bulloch (@douglasbulloch) March 19, 2020

Maybe if the Ayatollahs weren't publicly blaming America and Zionism for the virus while covering up the scale of the disaster in Iran, we might take the Rhodes approach and lend the regime a hand. Or not. https://t.co/WFwqBK40Qa — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) March 18, 2020

Why does @brhodes feel such a compulsion to run point for the Iranian regime? I am curious. https://t.co/ktvbWhHCoJ — Albert Eisenberg (@Albydelphia) March 19, 2020

This guy loves him some Iran…. https://t.co/f4VXrsSlxV — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 18, 2020

Find someone to stan for you the way Ben Rhodes stans for Iran https://t.co/CvoLdZcIZM — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 19, 2020

The Ayatollah appreciates your service Ben. https://t.co/6LWqzUkevD — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) March 18, 2020

How much is Iran paying you? https://t.co/JeCUfWI0Xq — CoffeyJPC 🇺🇸 (@JpcCoffey) March 18, 2020

How much did/does Iran pay you? https://t.co/PhBH5kIOmT — Justin Henry (@bombaybillythe) March 19, 2020

Wow, have you registered as Iran’s foreign agent yet? You did a great job for them under Obama https://t.co/61XH8NHGTl — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) March 19, 2020