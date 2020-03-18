We literally don’t understand Ben Rhodes’ relationship with Iran; why he hasn’t packed up and moved there is a mystery to us. Rhodes can always be counted on to pop up in Iran’s defense on social media whenever there’s a controversy, such as the United States continuing to enforce economic sanctions against Iran, even as the country has become a hotspot for the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is a moral abomination that the United States is continuing to enforce sanctions on Iran while its people die because of a virus that threatens all humanity. https://t.co/slYxA3fzWa
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 18, 2020
First, the Iranian government is a moral abomination, but that didn’t stop Rhodes and his boss Barack Obama from trying to cozy up; and second, it’s not as though Ayatollah Khamenei is going to redirect money from the country’s terror operations to dealing with a health crisis. They didn’t have a problem shooting their own citizens dead in the streets not too long ago.