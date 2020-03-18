You can always count on CNN hall monitors Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy to somehow make each and every story about how Fox News is covering it, and that goes for the coronavirus as well. Oliver Darcy reports Wednesday that Fox News viewers are less likely to take the coronavirus seriously, much as they’re less likely to take CNN seriously.

New from me: Two polls released this week show the troubling effects that weeks of dismissive and conspiratorial coverage of the novel coronavirus from Fox News and other right-wing outlets had on the American public. https://t.co/5vHOLmj6ZO — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 18, 2020

"Two polls released this week show the troubling effects that weeks of dismissive and conspiratorial coverage of the novel coronavirus from Fox News and other right-wing media outlets and personalities had on the American public," @oliverdarcy reports https://t.co/TnxaxA1ojC — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 18, 2020

“The troubling effects” of “weeks of dismissive and conspiratorial coverage.” Sure, Darcy’s troubled.

The polls, though, just seem to show that Republicans and consumers of conservative media are less inclined to buy into the hype of left-leaning outlets like CNN that see COVID-19 as just another excuse to dismiss President Trump as ineffective and racist. Darcy writes:

Gallup’s poll, conducted between March 3 and 13, found that only 42% of Republicans were “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about the virus. In comparison, 73% of Democrats expressed that level of concern. Pew Research, which conducted its survey from March 10 to 16, found that 83% of Republicans who consumed only a diet of outlets with right-leaning audiences believed the news media had exaggerated the risks of the virus. That number was 30% higher than Democrats who consumed only outlets with left-leaning audiences. More specifically, Pew Research found that 79% of people who said they turned to Fox News for their news believed the media had exaggerated the risks of the virus.

And? Like we said, Democrats are more likely to be worried because of their inherent trust in Trump to do anything right. And yes, the media has been exaggerating the effects of the virus — like the danger Asian Americans face because Trump called it the Chinese virus.

Glad to see @FoxNews has provided you with new material. — BlackTrain (@BlackTrain) March 18, 2020

During a global health crisis this guy is worried about @FoxNews #priorities — V (@esslinger62) March 18, 2020

Do you and Darcy officially work for the #CommunistChinese??? — FredLGibsonJr 🇺🇸 (@FredLGibsonJr) March 18, 2020

Rubbish. The problem is the MSM lost credibility long ago with the lies and propaganda. Suddenly now you want us to believe the network that lied for so long. — patrick cook (@Patrick551Cook) March 18, 2020

Oh yes.. because you weren't absolutely busy undermining every bit of what the gov was trying to do.. and why? Because you do not like Donald Trump. — PKatt (@Pkatt) March 18, 2020

You are part of the problem. Wish you could see that and stop blaming others — People Suck (@peoples85875860) March 18, 2020

Your network called Trump a racist when he put a coronavirus taskforce together in December. You called him xenophobic when he was the first to close our borders to China. The EU just now closed its borders and are on total lockdown. You and your network are expendable trash… — Derek Hughes (@drocknit33) March 18, 2020

Good thing your network was covering the impeachment hearings wall to wall and hosting several town halls no one watched. — Andy Appel (@a_appeliii) March 18, 2020

Three weeks wasted by those c-sucking Dems on impeachment. That’s three weeks where we could’ve gotten ahead of this crap. — Chris Marengo (@cjmesq1) March 18, 2020

False. See Tucker. Correct your error — Secretariat (@ParkHillsPam) March 18, 2020

Hannity is a douche and I haven't watched his show in years, but Tucker has been all over this for months. — Craig Helwig (@cwig8) March 18, 2020

@TuckerCarlson was on this story while @cnn was doing impeachment. — Beth (@Bethie010) March 18, 2020

Except Tucker has taken this seriously for months. When you guys were 24/7 impeachment coverage, he talked about it daily. Hannity on the other hand, I agree. — Guts Life (@GutsoGusto) March 18, 2020

Really? People are losing jobs, companies, dying, getting the China virus, losing retirement accounts and this is what you post. Please give it a rest. — BH Gator (@gator_bh) March 18, 2020

This would be a good time for CNN to become a sports exclusive network. — Abel (@glhami) March 18, 2020

Agreed.

