German President Angela Merkel made a statement about Germany’s response to the COVID-19 crisis Wednesday and perhaps picked the wrong analogy, saying that not since World War II has something required the Germans to work together in solidarity for a common cause.

#BREAKING Merkel says coronavirus "biggest challenge for Germany since WW2" pic.twitter.com/bLxiaSh1hZ — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 18, 2020

You guys the full quote from Angela Merkel is actually worse, if it can be believed. “There has been no such challenge to our country since German reunification – no, not since the Second World War II – that relies so heavily on us all working together in solidarity.” — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 18, 2020

That's a funny way of framing Germany's involvement in WWII. — BTME (@btme87) March 18, 2020

“Coronavirus is the biggest test Germany has faced since the Allies established a beachhead in Normandy.” — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 18, 2020

“And this time we’re going to win!” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2020

Germany was the virus in WW2. Bad comparison — C Bradshaw (@CBradshaw00001) March 18, 2020

the world had the bigger challenge, because of Germany — Razor (@hale_razor) March 18, 2020

Seriously – what a strange parallel to draw. — Keith Brodie (@keithbrodie) March 18, 2020

uhhhhh — the only real leftist (@OnlyRealLeftist) March 18, 2020

So Poland should watch out.. — @C'estlavie (@soleilchaux) March 18, 2020

Probably shouldn’t make that comparison. pic.twitter.com/03yi5baGwH — Skywalker Patriot (@Gotham76) March 18, 2020

Yeah, invading Poland, France, the Soviet Union and bombing the crap out of England really took its toll on poor ol' Hitler. — Freddie Marinelli (@FMarinelli29) March 18, 2020

might wanna rethink that statement, ma'am — Social Distancing since 1988 (@ColinLundstrom) March 18, 2020

I am thinking (and hoping) she is referring to the period right AFTER WWII. — Wade Moore (@wadepmoore) March 18, 2020

That what we think too. This is almost a Biden-sized gaffe.

