Past and Present: Scott Jennings on Why Obama's in MI and AOC's Dem Party’s New Socialist Leader

On Monday night, Scott Jennings revealed on CNN NewsNight why former President Barack Obama is campaigning for fellow Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. Jennings says the reason is twofold: Obama desperately wants to be there because he craves the political spotlight. Democrats need him there to convince black voters to embrace El-Sayed.

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When asked whether Republicans should “fear” or “welcome” Barack Obama campaigning in the midterms, Scott Jennings absolutely lit up the CNN panel. His answer was brutal. JENNINGS: “Well, neither, because it’s expected he campaigns in every election. He’s the most partisan ate-up with politics ex-president we’ve ever had. I expect him to show up in every race, in every jurisdiction in the country. He can’t stand it. He has to be involved in politics, politics all the time.” But then Jennings turned the question around. If Democrats are really as confident about Abdul El-Sayed as they claim, why do they need Obama on the ground in Michigan? JENNINGS: “What it tells me, though, is that all this Democratic confidence you hear out there about El-Sayed is a little misplaced, because I don’t think Obama would be going there if they were so confident about it.” “And it also tells you something critical about the weakness in his coalition. He has significant trouble with African American voters in the Democratic primary. He has not shored up that support in Michigan.” “They need Obama to try to do that. I’m not sure it’s going to be the total answer, but it’s not really a surprising development to me.” That was the part the CNN panel probably didn’t want to hear. Jennings basically turned Obama’s involvement into evidence that Democrats aren’t nearly as confident about Michigan as they claim to be.

Jennings lays out why Michigan isn't a sure thing for Democrats in the closing weeks of El-Sayed’s senatorial campaign against Republican Mike Rogers. (WATCH)

When asked whether Republicans should “fear” or “welcome” Barack Obama campaigning in the midterms, Scott Jennings absolutely lit up the CNN panel. His answer was brutal. JENNINGS: “Well, neither because it’s expected he campaigns in every election. He’s the most partisan ate-up with politics ex-president we’ve ever had. I expect him to show up in every race, in every jurisdiction in the country. He can’t stand it. He has to be involved in politics, politics all the time.” But then Jennings turned the question around. If Democrats are really as confident about Abdul El-Sayed as they claim, why do they need Obama on the ground in Michigan? JENNINGS: “What it tells me, though, is that all this Democratic confidence you hear out there about El-Sayed is a little misplaced, because I don’t think Obama would be going there if they were so confident about it.” “And it also tells you something critical about the weakness in his coalition. He has significant trouble with African American voters in the Democratic primary. He has not shored up that support in Michigan.” “They need Obama to try to do that. I’m not sure it’s going to be the total answer, but it’s not really a surprising development to me.” That was the part the CNN panel probably didn’t want to hear. Jennings basically turned Obama’s involvement into evidence that Democrats aren’t nearly as confident about Michigan as they claim to be. — Overton (@overton_news) October 6, 2026

Almost as bad as when they trotted out Barry a week or so before the 24 election in Detroit of all places. If you don’t vote for sista Kamala, well you ain’t really black (in his pathetic ghetto voice). Now he’s out for Mini-Arafat, hmmm — Vitreous Luster (@VitreousLuster) October 6, 2026

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Obama better think of something quick. His tired ‘you ain’t black’ guilting doesn't work when the candidate is Arab and has misrepresented his ‘African heritage’ because his parents are from Egypt.

With Obama’s leadership a thing of the past, the NewsNight panel was asked who the current leaders of the Democrat Party are. If you guessed two socialists on opposite ends of the age spectrum, then you’re right. (WATCH)

Good whiparound question around the CNN Thunderdome table by @ElieHonig, asking everyone at the table -- @ScottJenningsKY, @CornelWest, @CarineMHajjar, @NeeraTanden, and @JasonRantz -- who is the current leader/spiritual leader of the Democratic Party https://t.co/YDmVvgSWbk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 6, 2026

It's no longer Democrats vs Republicans.



It's Communism vs America First! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) October 6, 2026

The Democrat Party's energy is now circling socialism. It’s not just its present but its future. It’s undeniable.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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