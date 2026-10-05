Yes, We Can Imagine Biden Gunning Down an American Civilian in Broad Daylight

Max Steele is the senior director of communications for the gun-grabber group Everytown. He's upset that the ATF director thanked someone for their support in a post that used the R-word to describe Everytown.

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Here @ATFDirectorRC thanks someone for calling a gun violence prevention organization “retarded” Trump’s DOJ, folks! https://t.co/ndLqHsfGVR — Max Steele (@maxasteele) October 4, 2026

Kostas Moros is the director of legal research and education at the Second Amendment Foundation.

@maxasteele @ATFDirectorRC Considering Biden's DOJ/ATF murdered innocent people, wrongfully imprisoned others, and destroyed businesses over nonsense....ya this rules. — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) October 4, 2026

One of the beauties of X is that people have memories and are happy to fill in those who were born yesterday. Steele wanted us to imagine if the Biden administration had gunned down a law-abiding American in broad daylight. He's got a point … When the Biden administration gunned down a law-abiding American, it was a pre-dawn raid, and it wasn't daylight yet.

Imagine if the Biden admin had gunned down a law abiding American in broad daylight at a protest against the Biden admin and then Biden and his team called said victim a domestic terrorist who should not have had a gun at a protest. Trump defenders are not serious on this stuff. — Max Steele (@maxasteele) October 4, 2026

@maxasteele They did that — Alex De St Germain (@de_stAlex) October 5, 2026

@de_stAlex They did not, in fact, do that. — Max Steele (@maxasteele) October 5, 2026

@maxasteele Yes, and we all condemned that bullshit, publically. Where was your condemnation for the murder of Brian Malinowski? And unlike the former, which was an unplanmed screwup by the personnel on the ground, the Malinowski raid was (poorly) planned. And thats just one example. — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) October 4, 2026

@maxasteele Fascinating. Shut the fuck up. https://t.co/zkB1fVZprs — Shadz (@Shadzey1) October 4, 2026

@maxasteele Yes, please tell us more about what what would happened if Biden had gunned down law-abiding Americans. https://t.co/4RRvQb4UEz — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) October 4, 2026

@maxasteele That literally happened under Biden. In this case the victim wasn't even trying to attack law enforcement https://t.co/0yEctP1NZD — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) October 5, 2026

Brian Malinowski was shot in the head by ATF agents on March 19, 2024, after the ATF and local police served a search warrant at his home related to allegations that he had crossed from being a firearms hobbyist into operating as an unlicensed gun dealer.

@maxasteele Nah the biden administration just breaks into your house And shoots you. https://t.co/Xo7NOPdKIK — Black Charles Xavier (@M1llzz_) October 4, 2026

@maxasteele The Biden admin did this twice and they shot the innocent people so many times that they were borderline unrecognizable. — Lib Cuck Kryptonite (@LCKryptonite) October 5, 2026

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And then there was the killing of 75-year-old disabled Air Force veteran Craig D. Robertson in Utah in another pre-dawn raid for allegedly threatening President Biden online.

Biden's FBI murdered a disabled 75 year old AF veteran, Craig D Robertson, at 6:15 am in his own home. Neighbors say they heard them call into the house for him to come outside and when he did they shot him. He was the sole caregiver of his disabled adult son. He had apparently written nasty things on FB about Biden. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) October 5, 2026

They broke down a wall, shot him, and dragged his dead body out onto the sidewalk on display.

The Biden admin sent a pre-Dawn kill squad after some retarded boomer who couldn’t walk. They shot him like 80 times and splayed him out on the sidewalk like roadkill. And nobody on the left cared. Nobody. It was highly instructive. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 5, 2026

@Oilfield_Rando None of the legacy media mentioned that the man was 75 years old and wheelchair bound when they conducted a early morning raid https://t.co/jkar2VhouV — Benjiman Gonzalez (@bgonz3000) October 5, 2026

@maxasteele They did do that. A guy made a joke online he didn’t even go to a protest and then the Biden administration literally went to his house and then murdered him like a day or two after he had built a handicap access ramp on his neighbors porch and then they did call him a terrorist. — Saxia Gazette (@SaxiaGazette) October 5, 2026

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This is the guy the Biden Admin killed early in the morning via a predawn raid because he made threats online that he never planned or was capable of carrying out. https://t.co/2rMKdjygid — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 5, 2026

@Oilfield_Rando The Bryan Malinowski murder was the craziest one. Search warrant(didn't even have an arrest warrant), turned into a predawn raid/execution. The ATF announced their presense at 6:02am, taped his doorbell, battered the door, and shot him in the head in 58 seconds. — Jared Smith (@fooseballchamp) October 5, 2026

Oh, we were talking about Alex Pretti? The shooting that got all of the media attention?

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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