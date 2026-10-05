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Yes, We Can Imagine Biden Gunning Down an American Civilian in Broad Daylight

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 05, 2026 11:00 PM
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Yes, We Can Imagine Biden Gunning Down an American Civilian in Broad Daylight
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Max Steele is the senior director of communications for the gun-grabber group Everytown. He's upset that the ATF director thanked someone for their support in a post that used the R-word to describe Everytown.

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Kostas Moros is the director of legal research and education at the Second Amendment Foundation.

One of the beauties of X is that people have memories and are happy to fill in those who were born yesterday. Steele wanted us to imagine if the Biden administration had gunned down a law-abiding American in broad daylight. He's got a point … When the Biden administration gunned down a law-abiding American, it was a pre-dawn raid, and it wasn't daylight yet.

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Brian Malinowski was shot in the head by ATF agents on March 19, 2024, after the ATF and local police served a search warrant at his home related to allegations that he had crossed from being a firearms hobbyist into operating as an unlicensed gun dealer. 

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And then there was the killing of 75-year-old disabled Air Force veteran Craig D. Robertson in Utah in another pre-dawn raid for allegedly threatening President Biden online.

They broke down a wall, shot him, and dragged his dead body out onto the sidewalk on display.

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Oh, we were talking about Alex Pretti? The shooting that got all of the media attention?

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ATF | DOJ | FBI | SECOND AMENDMENT FOUNDATION | FIREARMS

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