President Trump has been under fire from liberals and the media for dissolving the White House pandemic office in 2018. On Friday, the Washington Post ran an opinion piece by Elizabeth Cameron, who ran the office under President Obama, explaining that “the federal government’s slow response to the coronavirus isn’t a surprise” because of it.

Trump has been accused of all sorts of things — even racism:

On Monday, however, the Post ran another “opinion” piece, this one by Tim Morrison, former senior director for counterproliferation and biodefense on the National Security Council, who said the claim that Trump “dissolved” the office is just plain wrong.

Morrison writes:

It has been alleged by multiple officials of the Obama administration, including in The Post, that the president and his then-national security adviser, John Bolton, “dissolved the office” at the White House in charge of pandemic preparedness. Because I led the very directorate assigned that mission, the counterproliferation and biodefense office, for a year and then handed it off to another official who still holds the post, I know the charge is specious.

Now, I’m not naive. This is Washington. It’s an election year. Officials out of power want back into power after November. But the middle of a worldwide health emergency is not the time to be making tendentious accusations.

One such move at the NSC was to create the counterproliferation and biodefense directorate, which was the result of consolidating three directorates into one, given the obvious overlap between arms control and nonproliferation, weapons of mass destruction terrorism, and global health and biodefense. It is this reorganization that critics have misconstrued or intentionally misrepresented. If anything, the combined directorate was stronger because related expertise could be commingled.

That’s a pretty big correction.

Trending

Here’s John Bolton himself:

We checked and there’s nothing but hate in the thousands of responses to Bolton’s tweet about the correction: “Eat s**t and kill yourself” is pretty typical of the comment section.

It is pretty sad that they relegated this refutation to the “Opinion” section. Is it just an opinion or is it a fact? The Washington Post will just let you decide rather than investigate and report back.

Of course, now that the Washington Post has put out two different versions of events, people are doing nothing but fighting over which version is true, which is just the kind of thing we don’t need from the media during this crisis.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fake newsJohn Boltonpandemic response officeTim MorrisonWashington Post